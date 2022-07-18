City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021

Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric Garcetti last week announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time lowest water use for June on record in the City of Los Angeles. 

“Just two months ago, we acknowledged an urgent need to reduce our water use, and today, it’s clear that Angelenos have heeded our call,” Garcetti said. “As encouraging as this progress is, L.A. continues to shatter monthly heat records, and we are faced with the stark reality that this crisis is only deepening. As the hottest months of the year approach, we’re asking Angelenos to not only maintain recent reductions, but to find additional ways to cut back on their water usage by taking advantage of the nearly 20 LADWP rebates that help our ratepayers save money and have made Los Angeles one of the most water efficient cities in the country.”

New rules limiting outdoor watering from three days a week to two went into effect on July 1, 2022. According to officials, based on preliminary data, LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021, and stayed within the water use threshold for the portion of L.A.’s water supply that comes from the State Water Project.   

All watering continues to be limited to Mondays and Fridays for LADWP customers with street addresses ending in odd numbers, and Thursdays and Sundays for all customers with addresses ending in even numbers. These restrictions also stipulate that customers watering with sprinklers are limited to eight minutes per use; watering with sprinklers using water conserving nozzles are limited to 15 minutes; and watering between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM is prohibited, regardless of the watering day. 

The nearly 20 water rebates offered by LADWP include: 

  • $500 for high-efficiency clothes washers, which increased $100 last month; 
  • $250 for high-efficiency toilets, which also increased $100 last month;
  • $500 for zero and ultra low water urinals;
  • $6 for rotating sprinkler nozzles;
  • Free bathroom and kitchen faucet aerators;
  • Free high-efficiency showerheads;
  • $5 million allocated by LADWP to offer discounts on real-time water use monitoring devices;
  • And up to $2 million through the Technical Assistance Program (TAP), which incentivizes large conservation projects for commercial and industrial customers, up from $250,000 earlier this year.
in News
Related Posts
An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Hoisted to Saftey by LAFD

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Hiker hoisted to safety in Trippet Ranch area Friday  A hiker was rescued hiking in the Topanga-area Friday evening.  According...
News

See’s Candy Closes Palisades Village Store

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Store closed as of July 16 See’s Candy has closed permanently in Pacific Palisades.  The store, located in Palisades Village...
News, Video

Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad Daylight: Palisades Today – July 18th, 2022

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Half Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad...

Lindsey Buckingham performing in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Real Estate

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Buys Brentwood Mansion

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

Brentwood Park mansion bought in off-market sale for $14 million By Dolores Quintana In an off-market sale, musician Lindsey Buckingham...

Photo: Brooks Baxter, Amplify Real Estate Marketing
News, Real Estate

Henry Mancini’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits Market

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

$12.9 million price tag for La Costa beach property By Dolores Quintana The Mancini Family Trust has put Henry Mancini’s...

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana  The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...

The parking lot and playground at 772-798 Pacific Coast Highway. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Santa Monica City Council Looking Into Using Beachfront Land for Homeless Veterans

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Council votes to review title of 1888 deed of land just north of Jonathan Club By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica...

Photo: USPS.com
News

Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...

Photo: LASD.org
News

Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna! By Nick...
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council Notice of Election Nomination

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Applications for Area and At-large Representative positions now welcome Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council Pacific Palisades Community Council...
News

Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier By Dolores Quintana Could it be possible for Westside Metro...

Broadstreet Oyster’s lobster roll. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Popular Malibu Seafood Restaurant Opens in Grand Central Market

July 14, 2022

Read more
July 14, 2022

Broad Street Oyster up and running in Downtown By Dolores Quintana Malibu’s own Broad Street Oyster Company has opened a...

n/naka on Overland Avenue. Photo: n/naka (Facebook).
Dining, News

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating By Dolores Quintana Yelp has named its top...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center  Venice Family Clinic, a...
News, Real Estate

Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build  By Susan Payne Accessory...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR