City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Plan to Allow Camping in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone

City of Malibu Press Release

The City of Malibu is raising significant wildfire concerns and continues its strong opposition to plans by Los Angeles County to allow camping in the Santa Monica Mountains Coastal Zone in Malibu, which is in a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone.

“It is disheartening that the County ignores Malibu’s wildfire concerns, especially now, as we face Red Flag fire conditions, a week after the anniversary of the Woolsey Fire that burned 96,949 acres and destroyed 1,600 homes, including 480 in Malibu,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “Camping in this area pose an unacceptable risk of wildfires that could threaten lives and homes.”

To address the wildfire threats, the City has repeatedly asked that the County plan for more oversight and enforcement for campsites, particularly on Red Flag days, and more clarity on the definition and use of “fireproof cooking stations.” The City has also asked the County for the opportunity to work together on revisions to the amendments that would address the wildfire concerns.
In the letter and in public 
comment at the November 15 meeting, the City asked for more time to work with the County on amendments to the LCP that would satisfy the Coastal Commission’s requirements for public access and recreation while also reflecting the realities of camping and wildfire risks. 

The City also asked for more time to engage with the newly elected County Supervisor for the Third District on the subject. See the letter: 

https://www.malibucity.org/DocumentCenter/View/30944/CityLetterOpposition_LACounty_Campgrounds_Sant aMonicaMountains_11-14-2022.

Despite the safety concerns the City has raised and its offers to work with the County to address them, the Board of Supervisors approved both items with a vote of 5 to 0.

