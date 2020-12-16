City of Malibu Offering More Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing

The City of Malibu is partnering with Malibu Medical Group to once again offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at Malibu City Hall Wednesday and Friday, December 16 and 18 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265. Anyone seeking to be tested must be in line by 2:00 PM to get a test that day.

“Widespread testing is considered one of the most important ways to fight the pandemic because it allows positive cases to be identified and start self-quarantine more quickly so we can help slow the spread and protect vulnerable people,” Mayor Mikke Pierson said. “I am proud and grateful to our local medical providers, our CERT and other community volunteers and our City staff for making this crucial testing service for the community at our City Hall possible.”

The test that will be administered is the RT-PCR test, commonly referred to as the nasal swab test. In addition, for symptomatic patients Malibu Medical Group will offer Rapid Antigen tests to help identify positive cases more quickly to help slow the spread of COVID-19 through our community. PCR results will be available 24-48 hours after the testing has been completed. The Rapid Antigen results will be available within one hour of the test time. 

Registration is required prior to your test. To register, please click on this link and complete the HIPPA Compliant form: https://hipaa.jotform.com/203346950188157. The cost of specimen collection and laboratory testing will be passed along to your insurance or the CARES Act. Therefore, you will need to supply all demographic information, insurance information and a copy of your insurance card. If you are uninsured, you must provide a driver license number or your Social Security number and sign an attestation verifying your lack of insurance coverage.

All PCR results will be sent directly to patients through the laboratories’ patient portal. All Rapid Antigen results will be published through the Malibu Medical Group patient portal. 

Please email all questions regarding the testing to covid@malibumedicalgroup.com

City of Malibu

in News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Uncategorized, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...

". No governor could look much worse than Newsom did when he joined high-priced lobbyist friends last fall in a soiree at Napa County’s Michelin-starred, hyper-expensive French Laundry restaurant."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Fraught Times for Gavin Newsom

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For years, Gavin Newsom had a Midas touch. He legalized same-sex marriage in San...
News, Video

Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th: Palisades Today – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th...
News, Video

Edify TV: A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes to Pacific Palisades

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

A small installation is bringing big-time holiday spirit to Pacific Palisades. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Summer Blackouts Looking More Like Utility Blackmail

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It was easy to suspect “blackout blackmail” last summer when rolling blackouts not linked to wildfires...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 12, 2020

Read more
December 12, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...

Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
News, Video

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green: Palisades Today – December, 10, 2020

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green * Hundreds Of...
Dining, News

Westside Food Scene: Williams-Sonoma Closing, Popular Sushi Restaurant Moving

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Relocating to Santa Monica Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant Shunji is reportedly...
News, Video

Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 9, 2020

Read more
December 9, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...

"But as infections of the virus accelerated across California this fall, some other tactics ordered by authorities like Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state health department and most county health officers looked a lot like guesswork, seemingly flailing at the virus without much science to back the moves."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection from the...
News, Video

9th Grade Pali High Student Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition: Palisades Today – December, 7, 2020

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 9th Grader Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition *...
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Jack in the Box Redevelopment Hearing Today

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades residents will be able to make their voices heard about a proposed Jack in the...
Health, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health Not Your Average Medical Practice

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

PIQUE Health is the very first comprehensive mens health center in Beverly Hills. With highly personalized treatment plans that fit...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR