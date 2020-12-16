City of Malibu Offering More Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing

The City of Malibu is partnering with Malibu Medical Group to once again offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at Malibu City Hall Wednesday and Friday, December 16 and 18 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265. Anyone seeking to be tested must be in line by 2:00 PM to get a test that day.

“Widespread testing is considered one of the most important ways to fight the pandemic because it allows positive cases to be identified and start self-quarantine more quickly so we can help slow the spread and protect vulnerable people,” Mayor Mikke Pierson said. “I am proud and grateful to our local medical providers, our CERT and other community volunteers and our City staff for making this crucial testing service for the community at our City Hall possible.”

The test that will be administered is the RT-PCR test, commonly referred to as the nasal swab test. In addition, for symptomatic patients Malibu Medical Group will offer Rapid Antigen tests to help identify positive cases more quickly to help slow the spread of COVID-19 through our community. PCR results will be available 24-48 hours after the testing has been completed. The Rapid Antigen results will be available within one hour of the test time.

Registration is required prior to your test. To register, please click on this link and complete the HIPPA Compliant form: https://hipaa.jotform.com/203346950188157. The cost of specimen collection and laboratory testing will be passed along to your insurance or the CARES Act. Therefore, you will need to supply all demographic information, insurance information and a copy of your insurance card. If you are uninsured, you must provide a driver license number or your Social Security number and sign an attestation verifying your lack of insurance coverage.

All PCR results will be sent directly to patients through the laboratories’ patient portal. All Rapid Antigen results will be published through the Malibu Medical Group patient portal.

Please email all questions regarding the testing to covid@malibumedicalgroup.com

