City of Malibu Swears in Two Newly Elected Council Members

Left: Marianne Riggins. Right: Doug Stewart. Photo: City of Malibu.

City also appoints Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem

The Malibu City Council swore in two newly elected Councilmembers and the next Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem during the Council meeting on Monday, December 12, 2022. Video of the Council changeover is available to view on the website.

Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein was selected by the City Council to serve as the Malibu’s next Mayor and had his oath of office administered by his son Louis. 

“I am grateful for the vote of confidence of the newly-seated City Council, and I am grateful for the trust and support of the residents who the five of us were elected to serve,” Mayor Silverstein said. 

Councilmember Steve Uhring was selected by the Council to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. He was sworn in by Deputy City Clerk T’Ana Christiansen.   

“Seating the new City Councilmembers will aid in alleviating the contentiousness that has plagued the Council for the last two years,” Mayor Pro Tem Uhring said. “I am confident that the new Councilmembers will successfully focus on improving the quality of life and meeting the needs of Malibu residents.” 

Incoming Councilmembers Marianne Riggins and Doug Stewart, who were elected to the City Council in the November 8, 2022 Malibu General Municipal Election, were sworn in to begin their terms. 

“I am grateful and excited to be of service to the community,” said Councilmember Riggins, who was sworn in by her daughter Jess. 

“I look forward to working with my fellow Councilmembers and everyone in the community on Malibu’s most pressing issues so that together we can protect and preserve our unique, rural coastal village,” said Councilmember Stewart, who was sworn in by his wife Sharon. 

Outgoing Councilmembers Karen Farrer and Mikke Pierson ended their terms, and were thanked for their years of service to Malibu.

in News
