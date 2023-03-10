City of Malibu Will Begin Hybrid Remote and In-Person City Council Meetings

March 27 start date for return of in-person City Council meetings

The Malibu City Council voted on January 23, 2023 to begin holding City Council meetings in a hybrid in- person and remote format starting March 27 as Los Angeles County continues the trend of low COVID-19 conditions. The City Council also directed the City’s Commissions, Committees and Boards to begin hybrid remote and in-person meetings at their next regular meeting after March 27.

“Malibu has successfully adapted to meet the challenges of the global pandemic to be able to continue providing crucial City services to the community, but we all missed an important element of in-person interaction,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “It’s great news that we can return to in-person City meetings so that community members, Councilmembers, Commissioners and City staff can discuss issues face-to-face as we all work for the benefit of Malibu.”

The City has not held hybrid meetings previously, and during the January 23 meeting, the City Council and staff discussed how hybrid meetings would affect logistics, staffing, technology resources and the City budget, and how to best enable the public to participate. The City has held all public meetings remote-only since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, except for one City Council and one Planning Commission meeting that were held in-person during a sharp decline in pandemic conditions.

Under the hybrid model, Council meetings will take place at Malibu City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road and will simultaneously be held remotely over Zoom using the Zoom Webinar tool. Members of the public can make public comment during the meetings either in person or in the remote meeting.

All public meeting agendas are posted online at www.MalibuCity.org/AgendaCenter. To sign up to receive notifications by text message or email whenever an agenda is posted, amended or cancelled for a City Council, Commission, or Board meeting, visit www.MalibuCity.org/News, scroll down to Agenda Center, and select the desired meeting body.

Written comments may be sent to the City Council at CityCouncil@MalibuCity.org.