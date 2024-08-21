City to Pay $20M For Discharging Untreated Wastewater into Santa Monica Bay

In July 2021, a Significant Influx of Debris Overwhelmed the Headworks Area of Hyperion, Triggering the Plant’s Relief System

The City of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $20.8 million to address issues at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant and fund environmental projects following the discharge of over 12 million gallons of untreated wastewater into Santa Monica Bay in 2021. The settlement is part of an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California to resolve a federal criminal investigation into the incident.

Hyperion, Los Angeles’ oldest and largest wastewater treatment facility, serves more than 4 million people across multiple municipalities, including Beverly Hills, Culver City, El Segundo, Santa Monica, San Fernando, and West Hollywood. The facility treats an average of 260 million gallons of wastewater daily, with 225 million gallons discharged into Santa Monica Bay and 35 million gallons sent to a water recycling facility for advanced treatment and reuse, according to a report by Fox 11 Los Angeles.

In July 2021, a significant influx of debris overwhelmed the Headworks area of Hyperion, triggering the plant’s relief system. This resulted in the discharge of approximately 12.5 million gallons of untreated wastewater into the bay through the plant’s 1-Mile Outfall. Subsequent water quality tests revealed levels of total coliform bacteria, E. coli, and Enterococcus that exceeded federal water quality standards.

As part of the agreement, the City will spend no less than $20 million on improvements at Hyperion, including upgrading the plant’s Distributed Control System and integrating additional safety measures. The City will also expand its water quality testing program and add two new testing sites between Dockweiler Beach and King Harbor.

Additionally, the City will conduct a one-year community outreach project in collaboration with the Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment Department and a nonprofit organization. This project will include meetings with local officials, an improved emergency communications plan, and educational outreach efforts. The cost of these initiatives is estimated at $800,000.

“This agreement requires the City to take concrete steps and commit substantial funds to improving the Hyperion facility and thereby prevent a disaster like this from reoccurring,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

