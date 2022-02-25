Coastal Palisades Mansion Lists for $14.5 Million

French inspired mansion features ocean views

By Dolores Quintana

A beautiful French inspired coastal mansion has been put on sale in the Pacific Palisades for $14.5 million.

As reported by Mansion Global.com, it is a five bedroom and five and a half bedroom mansion that is “in one of the most affluent and desirable areas of the Los Angeles coastline. Furthermore, it is located [on] one of the most exclusive and secured private roads where there are only six homes total.” and “This property is positioned at the end of the cul-de-sac and elevated on a private 1-acre knoll with inspiring views of the city, coastline, ocean, mountains and hillside vineyards, all while offering absolute privacy and security. This combination is nearly impossible to replicate at this price point anywhere.” as quoted by Mansion Global.com from an email statement from the listing agent Shamon Shamonki who is part of the Brentwood brokerage firm that is part of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home has a double height foyer with hardwood floors, a wrought iron staircase and an open floor plan.

Double doors run throughout the home to emphasize the fusion of French and California style of indoor/outdoor living. The home comes with a fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room with a designer “butler’s pantry”, a sunroom, game and media room and a library with wood paneling.

The master bedroom has a fireplace as well as a private balcony and the four additional bedrooms with oversized windows. The outdoor area has a pool and spa with a lounge area and comes with views of Catalina and other Channel islands.

The home’s current and unidentified owners bought the property from Judd Apatow and his family in 2020.