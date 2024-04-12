CodeREV Inspires Kids to Code

Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable and educational experience.

CodeREV inspires students to awaken a love for creating with technology through its seasonal camps that provide the ultimate coding, STEAM, game design, engineering and digital design class experience in a live format, led by expert instructors.

This spring and summer, students can choose between week-long half day camps, full day camps, eight-class sessions or single-day classes and dive into the world of robotics, learning how coding and circuits work, and watching their robots and designs come to life.

“We’ve developed our own line of educational robotics kits called Creator Bots. They build the bots from the ground up,” said Luis Morales, vice president of operations at CodeREV.

CodeREV offers a mix of both beginner classes, for kids who have interest and want to check it out, and intermediate to advanced levels, for kids who are learning more advanced features and honing their skills.

“Through CodeREV, parents are allowing students to view technology through a different lens. They get to redirect an unfavorable behavior at home through a positive channel that’s educational and useful under the support of educators with over decades of experience,” Morales said.

New this year are five-day class packs where students can mix and match classes and choose the schedule that works best for themselves and family.

To learn more about CodeREV and enroll your K-12 student, visit https://www.coderevkids.com.