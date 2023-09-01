“Coffee Lovers Run” to Take Place at Will Rogers Beach

It Is a Small, Private Group Run Through a Beautiful Route

By Zach Armstrong

Coming to Will Rogers Beach, a 5K/10K/13.1 event for coffee lovers to get a chance to get mugs, coffee-inspired shirts or coffee to try.

The “Coffee Lovers Run”, taking place Sept. 2, is a small, private group run through a beautiful route. A swag bag will be sent to participants containing a premium running shirt, finisher’s medal or custom mug. For those that sign-up for the “Extras” package, they’ll be sent coffee to try. Entrance fees vary by whether one signs up for 5K, 10K or half-marathon.

For registration and more information, go to https://raceroster.com/events/2023/76915/coffee-lovers-run-5k10k131-los-angeles.