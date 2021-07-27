Community Council Continues Opposition to Will Rogers Beach Homeless Shelter

“Spending any more time and energy on studying this disallowed site would waste public resources and delay and impede the urgent goal of creating housing for the unhoused,” writes the Pacific Palisades Community Council in the below letter to the City Administrative Officer of Los Angeles.

in Homeless, News
Related Posts
Homeless, News

PPCC Letter to State Agencies Regarding Will Rogers Homeless Housing

July 23, 2021

Read more
July 23, 2021

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council to the State Department of Parks and Recreation (Cal...

A brush fire burns in Topanga Monday afternoon. Photo: SoCal Edison.
Fire, News

Forward Progress of Topanga Brush Fire Stopped After Burning 20 Acres

July 20, 2021

Read more
July 20, 2021

Brush fire burns around 20 acres Monday afternoon  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) crews stopped forward...
News, Video

Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home: Palisades Today – July 19, 2021

July 20, 2021

Read more
July 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home * Pacific...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
News

Beach Closures Lifted Following Sewage Discharge but Water Near the Palisades Remains Questionable

July 15, 2021

Read more
July 15, 2021

17 million gallons of raw sewage discharged from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Sunday Night By Sam Catanzaro Beach closures have...

Councilmember Mike Bonin speaking at the groundbreaking for Via Dolce Park in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Politics

Petition to Recall Councilmember Mike Bonin Approved for Circulation

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...
News, Video

Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire: Palisades Today – July 12, 2021

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire * Plan Your...
FIlm, News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...

A house fire burns Thursday morning in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire, News

Firefighters Battle Heavy Palisades Home Fire

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

LAFD put out fire early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters put out a heavy house fire that broke out...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
News, Video

Tree Trimming This Week for Palisades Business District: Palisades Today – July 6, 2021

July 7, 2021

Read more
July 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Tree Trimming This Week for Palisades Business District * Private Malibu...
News

Senator Ben Allen to Appear at Upcoming PPCC Meeting

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

July 8, 6-7:30 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro State Senator Ben Allen is slated as a special guest speaker for the...

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.
News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

July 2, 2021

Read more
July 2, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News

Palisades Fourth of July Parade, Fireworks Are Back This Weekend

July 2, 2021

Read more
July 2, 2021

Parade, fireworks, fighter plan flyover this Sunday By Sam Caatanzaro The Palisades Fourth of July Parade and fireworks show are...

The Palisades Fire burns on the weekend of May 15-16. LAFD Photo/ Harry Garvin.
Homeless, News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors last week By Sam Catanzaro “Fires from homeless encampments are threatening our local...
News

Pacific Palisades Passport Fair This Week

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

July 2 and 3 at Palisades Post Office By Chad Winthrop A passport fair is coming to the Pacific Palisades...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR