Community Group Leads Spring Cleaning of Palisades Village Green

By Keemia Zhang

An organized Palisades event dubbed “the Community Clean-up” took place on March 4, in the Village Green park on Sunset Boulevard. From 9 a.m. -12 p.m., residents used plastic gloves and trash bags to clean up litter and debris in public areas, in the aftermath of the recent storm.

The event was conceptualized and planned by community member Robin Weitz, alongside Village Green Board members Marge Gold, Cindy Kirven and Betsy Collins, with snack donations from the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club. Over 30 local residents signed up to participate, as well as forty PaliHi Ambassadors from Palisades Charter High School, who earned school volunteering credit.

The collected debris included plastic containers with lids, bags of dog waste, bottles of glass, soda cans, palm leaves, and parts of carts. The objects, much of which ended up near drains after recent storms, ended up filling 25 complete bags of trash.

The cleanups first took place during COVID in 2021, when community members began to notice littering masks on the street, Weitz has stated, who hopes to make the event a reoccurring local tradition. Other cleaning sites included the Palisades Village, Temescal Canyon Boulevard, Palisades Drive, Will Rogers State Beach, the Recreation Center, and the Library.