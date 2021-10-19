The West LA Police Department has a community patrol program bridging the gap between civilians and law enforcement. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Community Volunteer Patrol Program Brings Civilians New Insight Into Law Enforcement
The Marketing Benefits of Feather Flags
September 10, 2021 tj@smmirror.com
If you’re a business owner in Los Angeles, feather flags can be a great marketing tool. These marketing tools are...
Final Weekend of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series With New Movies Added
August 28, 2021 tj@smmirror.com
WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2 COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie...
How do Affiliates Leverage Success for Companies?
August 23, 2021 tj@smmirror.com
he world of eCommerce is becoming increasingly competitive every day, and as a result, Canadian companies must get creative with...
Bonin’s Will Roger Beach Homeless Shelter Proposal Deemed Infeasible
August 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin’s proposal...
The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break...
17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Spills Into Santa Monica Bay Sunday Night
July 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant By Sam Catanzaro 17 million gallons of raw sewage...
Conscious Designs That Drive The Message Home
“Black Lives Matter” – The rallying cry that went from a hashtag to a global movement, and a designer that...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Proposed for Shelter Serving as Command Post for Palisades Fire
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...
How to Heal the Soil and Why
By Andy Lopez We all know how important the vital role the soil plays in your plants’ health, trees, and...
PPCC Adopts Position Statement Opposing Proposed Homeless Housing at Will Rogers State Beach
April 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
PPPC unanimously adopts position statement opposing CM Bonin proposal By Sam Catanzaro The following is a position statement adopted April...
Ed Begley, Jr. Special Guest at Palisades Earth Day Celebration
April 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Actor and environmental activist to take part in April 20 event By Sam Catanzaro Actor and environmental activist Ed Begley,...
Starting Each Day with Intention
April 8, 2021 tj@smmirror.com
We’re all on a journey of self-love and betterment. Sometimes when our lives get too hectic, and the day-to-day overwhelms...
You’re Not Going to Be SuperMom, and That’s Totally Fine
April 8, 2021 tj@smmirror.com
Getting the kids ready for school. Trying to sneak in time for a quick shower. Giving your husband a tired...
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
