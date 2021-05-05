Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?
1920s Pacific Palisades Estate Listed for $25 Million
May 5, 2021 Staff Writer
6 bedroom, 10 bathroom Riviera mansion hits market By Chad Winthrop A nearly century-old Pacific Palisades mansion complete with a...
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station
Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues
Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...
University Synagogue’s Rabbi Morley Feinstein Passes Away
May 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
University Synagogue rabbi passes away at his Brentwood home April 25 By Sam Catanzaro Rabbi Morley T. Feinstein of University...
Palisades Library to Remain Closed Despite County Wide Reopening: Palisades Today – May, 3, 2021
May 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rabbi Morley T. Feinstein Passes Away * Palisades Library to Remain...
LAFD Airlift Teen Following Sullivan Mountain Biking Accident
May 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A teenager was airlifted to a local hospital after a mountain biking accident on Sullivan Fire Road over the weekend....
Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic
April 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
Canter’s Deli Opens Westside Location
April 30, 2021 Staff Writer
Iconic LA restaurant comes to Santa Monica and Bundy By Kerry Slater Landmark restaurant and bakery Canter’s Deli has opened...
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Westside
Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
Heal the Bay Aquarium Under Santa Monica Pier Reopens
April 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Aquarium opens with patio exhibits for weekends By Sam Catanzaro The Heal the Bay Aquarium under the Santa Monica Pier...
Youth Mental Health Crisis on the Rise
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mental health related hospitalizations among youth have increased by 31% over the past year for 12-17 year olds, May is...
Palisades Local Celebrates National Poetry Month
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades local, artist, and author Sara Jane Boyers celebrates National Poetry Month in a unique way that involves the community,...
Suspects Caught on Tape Burglarizing Local Cafes
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cafe Vida and Palisades Garden Cafe were burglarized on April 19th LAPD is still searching for the suspects. This video...
Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets
April 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
