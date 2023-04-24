Councilmember Traci Park Advises Westside Residents To Tune In To Budget And Finance Meetings On Proposed Budget For The City

Photo: Facebook

Public Comment Starts At 6:00 p.m. on April 25

CD11 City Council member Traci Park has advised all Westside residents to tune in to the Budget and Finance Committee’s upcoming meetings starting tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. via a Facebook post. That is the time when the public can begin to comment live via phone on the proposed budget from Mayor Bass. 

The Budget & Finance Committee of the Los Angeles City Council is set to hold a series of hearings on the Mayor’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, which will be open to the public. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the hearings will be conducted remotely and public participation will be limited to teleconferences.

According to AB 361, the public will be able to attend the hearings remotely via Cable Television Channel 35, the internet at https://clerk.lacity.org/calendar, and YouTube. Live audio of the hearings will also be available via telephone at several numbers, depending on the location of the caller. If any of these channels fail to provide access, the public is advised to try another channel.

Public comment on the budget items listed on the agenda will be accepted via teleconference by calling 1-669-254-5252 and using Meeting ID No. 160 655 3266, and then pressing #. Participants are required to press *9 to request to speak. In case public comment will be taken in person during the multi-day hearing, the public will be notified at least 24 hours in advance.

Submit a written comment at LACouncilComment.com

For individuals with disabilities who need reasonable modifications or accommodations, they can contact the City Clerk’s Office at (213) 978-1133. For hearing-impaired individuals, telecommunication relay services are available.

It is important to note that attendees who plan to enter City Hall must comply with the Mayor’s directives. This includes providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours and wearing an indoor mask.

The series of hearings are scheduled to take place from April 27, 2022, to May 13, 2022, with each day featuring different departments and areas of discussion. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in the teleconference to voice their concerns, comments, and questions regarding the Mayor’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

The following is the schedule for all of the 2022 – 2023 Budget meetings for Mayor Bass’ Proposed Budget:

WEDNESDAY – APRIL 27, 2022
1:00 p.m.
ITEM NO. (1) – Consideration of the Mayor’s 2022-23
Proposed Budget, including:
Public Comment
Housing
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority
(including Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles)
Public Works – Bureau of Sanitation
Transportation
Information Technology Agency

THURSDAY – APRIL 28, 2022
9:00 a.m.
ITEM NO. (1) – Consideration of the Mayor’s 2022-23
Proposed Budget, including:
Public Comment
Police
Economic Workforce and Development
Fire
Recreation and Parks
Library
Planning
Building and Safety
Cannabis Regulation

FRIDAY – APRIL 29, 2022
1:00 p.m.
ITEM NO. (1) – Consideration of the Mayor’s 2022-23
Proposed Budget, including:
Public Comment
Board of Public Works
Public Works – Bureau of Contract Administration
Public Works – Bureau of Street Lighting
Public Works – Bureau of Engineering
Public Works – Bureau of Street Services
Emergency Management
Disability
Aging
Community Investment for Families

MONDAY – MAY 2, 2022
9:00 a.m.
ITEM NO. (1) – Consideration of the Mayor’s 2022-23
Proposed Budget, including:
Public Comment
Animal Services
City Clerk
Zoo
General Services
Cultural Affairs
Civil + Human Rights and Equity
El Pueblo
Office of Public Accountability
City Tourism
Neighborhood Empowerment
Youth Development
City Administrative Officer
General City Purposes
Reserve Fund
Unappropriated Balance
Capital Finance Administration (MICLA)
Capital Improvement Expenditure Program
Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes
Exhibit H Homeless Budget

TUESDAY – MAY 3, 2022
9:00 a.m.
ITEM NO. (1) – Consideration of the Mayor’s 2022-23
Proposed Budget, including:
Public Comment
Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System
Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions
Neighborhood Council Budget Advocacy
Presentation – Civilian Labor Partners

THURSDAY – MAY 5, 2022
9:00 a.m.
ITEM NO. (1) – Consideration of the Mayor’s 2022-23
Proposed Budget, including:
Public Comment
General Managers to answer questions
on the following budgets, and CAO comments follow.
Any other City departments
As needed budget discussions and instructions to staff

FRIDAY – MAY 13, 2022
1:00 p.m.
ITEM NO. (1) – Consideration of the Mayor’s 2022-23
Proposed Budget, including:
Public Comment
General Managers to answer questions
on the following budgets, and CAO comments follow.
Any other City departments
As needed budget discussions and instructions to staff

