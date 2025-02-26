County Opens $32M Household Relief Grant for Wildfire Victims

Funds can be used for essential expenses, including housing, living costs, funeral expenses, and necessary repairs

Los Angeles County has launched a $32.2 million Household Relief Grant program to provide financial aid to residents impacted by the 2025 Eaton and Palisades wildfires and windstorms. Applications are open from Feb. 26 to March 12, 2025.

The program, approved by the county board on Jan. 28, offers grants ranging from $6,000 to $18,000, depending on household size and need. Eligible residents include homeowners and tenants whose primary residences were destroyed, severely damaged, or rendered uninhabitable. Households that experienced wildfire-related fatalities may also qualify.

“We are prioritizing the distribution of these grants based on need,” said Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, emphasizing factors such as insurance coverage, economic vulnerability, and health conditions.

Funds can be used for essential expenses, including housing, living costs, funeral expenses, and necessary repairs not covered by other aid programs. The county has assured applicants that the grants are intended to provide immediate relief and will not impact eligibility for most public benefits.

Applications must be submitted online at lacountyrelieffund.com, and in-person assistance in English and Spanish is available at Disaster Recovery Centers, including UCLA Research Park West.