Court Upholds City of Los Angeles Decision on Proposed Eldercare Facility in Pacific Palisades

A rendering of an eldercare facility being constructed in Pacific Palisades. Credit: LADCP.

Residents association appeal rejected as court defers to City’s judgment on compatibility with neighborhood

A judge in California’s Second District Court of Appeal has affirmed the ruling by a lower court that a proposed eldercare facility in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood is consistent with the Los Angeles Zoning Code, exempt from CEQA review under the Class 32 exemption and supported by sufficient evidence to satisfy the California Coastal Commission’s (CCC) decision on its Coastal Development Permit (CDP) appeal. 

The four-story eldercare facility proposed for 1525 Palisades Driv is set to span 64,646 square feet, with 82 residential units and various commercial uses set on a one-acre vacant lot within the city’s Coastal Zone. Following multiple rounds of review, including an appeal to the CCC, the City approved the project and issued it a CDP. Pacific Palisades Residents Association went to court claiming violations of CEQA and the Coastal Act. 

As reported by CEQA Chronicles, the Association focused primarily on one sentence in section 12.22.A.18.(c)(3), which determined that no yard requirement was applicable to residential portions of the eldercare facility; however, their attempt to introduce extra-record materials via judicial notice was denied. Additionally, their request to preemptively address any future appeals regarding plan checks was declined due to a lack of precedent for such actions.

CEQA Chronicles reports the CEQA exemption applied as: 1) it was consistent with general plan designation and policies; 2) on a five-acre site surrounded by urban uses; 3) no habitat for endangered species; 4) no significant effects related to traffic, noise, air quality or water quality; 5) could be adequately served by utilities and public services. 

The Association argued that it would be architecturally incompatible with the neighborhood but this argument was rejected as “eminently reasonable” according to substantial evidence standards.

As reported by CEQA Chronicles, the Association had argued for “architectural uniformity” as part of their appeal for compatibility with the neighborhood, but this opinion rejected this notion since it is not required. CEQA Chronicles reports the Court found that the architectural character of the proposed project was compatible with its urban area and community plan for Brentwood and Pacific Palisades given that a reasonable person could agree with these conclusions reached by city officials.

in News
Related Posts
News

Are You Staying in the Palisades Over the Summer?

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Pacific Palisades residents, what are your travel plans...
News

LA City Council Calls for Report on Mental Health and Domestic Violence Calls

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...
News

Negotiations for Malibu School District Progressing, Officials Say

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

City of Malibu  and Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Complete draft of key deliverables By Sam Catanzaro Negotiations between Santa...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Two Legendary Burger and Pizza Restaurants Opening Shared Malibu Storefront

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

Irv’s Burgers & Prince Street Pizza to Co-Share Malibu Country Mart space  By Dolores Quintana Irv’s Burgers is a staple...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA City Council Committee Passes Motion to Consider Lower Sidewalk and Park Vending Fees

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...

A handicapped parking sign at Rancho Sierra Vista with Boney Mountain in the background. Photo: NPS / Ana Beatriz Cholo.
News

NPS Launches Public Comment Period on Plan to Make Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area More Accessible for Visitors with Disabilities

March 15, 2023

Read more
March 15, 2023

Comment period open until end of the month The National Park Service (NPS) has launched a 30-day public comment period...
News

Malibu Library Speaker Series Continues With Dr. Ian Jukes Discussing How We Can Transform Education to Keep up With the Digital Era

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Event set for Tuesday, March 21, 7:00 PM at the Malibu Library.   The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues with...
News, Upbeat Beat

Parents Raise $75K at Paul Revere Charter Middle School’s Annual Auction & Gala

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

More than 120 attendees come out for March 4 event Parents showed their support for the Paul Revere Charter Middle...

Photo: NPS.
News

Mountain Lion P-22 Buried in the Santa Monica Mountains Tribal Ceremony

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

March 4 burial for Southern California’s most famous mountain lion at an undisclosed location in the Santa Monica Mountains On...
News

LAPD Data Shows Record Number of Identity Theft Reports in 2022

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

LAPD data shows 130 percent increase in identity theft in City of Los Angeles In 2022, the City of Los...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Thank you to the Palisades community for being so vigilant and helping...

ARTEMIS humanoid robot kicking a soccer ball. Photo: RoMeLa at UCLA.
News

World’s Fastest Walking Humanoid Robot Developed at UCLA

March 13, 2023

Read more
March 13, 2023

During testing in the lab, ARTEMIS has broken records by walking 2.1 meters per second—believed to be the fastest speed...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Television Producer Marcy Carsey Lists Pacific Palisades Estate for $4.3M

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The estate comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms within 3,100 square feet and was built in the 1980s By...

Photo: Westside Estate Agency
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Set Their Eyes on a $28M Mansion Owned by the Milken Family in Pacific Palisades

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

By Dolores Quintana It looks like, after a false start, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have finally found the...
News, Real Estate

Lawsuit Seeks to Overturn Two Recently Passed Renter Protection Ordinances in LA

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR