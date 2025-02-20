Despite Venue Loss in Fire, Chamber Music Palisades to Hold Concert This Weekend

The program includes selections from Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 7 in C Minor and Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major

Chamber Music Palisades will hold its next concert this Sunday, February 23, at the First United Methodist Church of Santa Monica, continuing its season despite the loss of its longtime venue to a fire.

The performance, scheduled for 3 p.m., marks a return to live music for the organization, which has had to adapt after its home in Pacific Palisades was destroyed. The concert will feature pianist Hui Wu, violinist Stephanie Yu, pianist Pierre Long Tao Tang, and flutists Susan Greenberg and Suzanne Snizek. The program includes selections from Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 7 in C Minor, Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major, and works by Flothuis, Doppler, and Bonis.

Founded in 1997, Chamber Music Palisades has been a mainstay of the Los Angeles coastal music scene, regularly featuring musicians from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and the Hollywood recording industry. The nonprofit has also prioritized music education, performing free concerts in schools and community spaces.

Sunday’s concert will be free to the public, with parking available at the venue.