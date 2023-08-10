Details about 2023 Pacific Palisades Farmers Markets

The Year-Round Event Will Take Place At the Same Location

By Zach Armstrong

The next Pacific Palisades Certified Farmers’ Market will take place Sunday, Aug 13 at 8 a.m. at 1037 Swarthmore Ave.

The year-round event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location. Here are the dates for the rest of 2023: