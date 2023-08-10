Details about 2023 Pacific Palisades Farmers Markets

The Year-Round Event Will Take Place At the Same Location

By Zach Armstrong

The next Pacific Palisades Certified Farmers’ Market will take place Sunday, Aug 13 at 8 a.m. at 1037 Swarthmore Ave.

The year-round event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location. Here are the dates for the rest of 2023:

  • Sunday, Aug 20, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Aug 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Sep 17, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Sep 24, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Oct 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Oct 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Oct 29, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Nov 5, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Nov 19, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Nov 26, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Dec 10, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Dec 17, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
