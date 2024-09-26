Distressed Hiker Rescued on Temescal Fire Road

The Incident Involved Multiple LAFD Units

The Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a 40-year-old male hiker in medical distress on Temescal Fire Road in Pacific Palisades on Saturday morning.

LAFD Air Operations initially located the hiker and conducted a hoist operation to assist him. The man, suffering from a non-traumatic medical issue, was evaluated on-site by first responders. Following the evaluation, it was determined that ground transport via ambulance was appropriate, and the patient was safely taken to a local hospital for further care.

The incident, which was reported at 10:02 a.m., involved multiple LAFD units, including Engine 109, Rescue Ambulance 84, and Air Operations. The operation concluded at approximately 10:41 a.m.

No further details on the hiker’s condition were released.