Do Not Drink Tap Water Notice Issued for Pacific Palisades and Other Palisades Mandatory Evacuation Zones

LADWP Warns of Fire-Related Contaminants in Water; Bottled Water Distribution Underway

Residents in Pacific Palisades (ZIP code 90272) and adjacent areas in the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) service region north of San Vicente Boulevard, as well as the eastern portion of Malibu up to Carbon Canyon and Saddle Peak in Topanga, have been issued a “Do Not Drink” notice for their tap water. You can read the notice here or here.

The advisory stems from concerns that fire-related contaminants, including benzene and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs), may have entered the water system in burn areas. These substances can vaporize and become airborne, posing potential health risks.

The LADWP advises residents to follow these precautions:

Do not drink or cook with tap water. Use only bottled water for all consumption needs, including drinking, baby formula, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and making ice.

Limit the use of hot water to prevent VOCs from vaporizing. Take lukewarm showers and ventilate the area. Avoid using hot tubs and swimming pools.

Wash clothing in cold water and dry laundry outdoors if possible.

Use dishwashers on air-dry settings and ensure proper ventilation when using hot water indoors.

LADWP has set up two bottled water distribution centers to support affected residents:

Westwood Recreation Center

1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Adjacent to Brentwood Country Club

741 S. Gretna Green Way, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Staff will be present at these locations to assist with water distribution. For more information, residents are encouraged to contact LADWP at 1-800-DIAL-DWP or visit their website. This advisory remains in effect until further notice.