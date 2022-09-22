Draycott Restaurant Raising Funds Palisades Charter Elementary

Proceeds from restaurant’s happy hour will raise funds for school’s PEP program

By Dolores Quintana

It’s September and Happy Hour at The Draycott Restaurant in Pacific Palisades continues.

As the restaurant announced on its Instagram and as we have reported before, their special Happy Hour takes place Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This month the restaurant will be partnering with Palisades Charter Elementary School to raise funds for their PEP program. School is back in session with delicious appetizers and cocktails for the parents at The Draycott this month and a special menu for the little ones.