Draycott to Host PPCC Holiday Awards Dinner

Citizen of the Year, Golden Sparkplug, and Pride of the Palisades Awards Will Be Presented

By Zach Armstrong

The Pacific Palisades Community Council will celebrate the 2023 Holiday Dinner & Awards Gala, honoring the local community volunteers of Palisades, at The Draycott on Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“This 50-year tradition promises to be better than ever with a wonderful dinner and a festive setting, fabulous honorees and great speeches, alongside friends, community members and local officials.” PPCC President said in a prepared statement.

The occasion will celebrate this year’s honorees for Citizen of the Year, Golden Sparkplug, and Pride of the Palisades awards. Plaques, Certificates and Scrolls will be presented to each of the recipients. Tickets are $125 per person/$240 per couple for a three course sit down dinner and a glass of bubbly while an open bar will be offered all night.

The Draycott is located at 15255 Palisades Village Ln. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://pacpalicc.org/index.php/ppcc-donation-form/.