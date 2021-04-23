Earth Day Palisades Cereal Drive

An Earth Day cereal drive is coming to Pacific Palisades this weekend and everyone who donates will get a free succulent!

The event will take place this Saturday April 24 from 10 a.m – 2 p.m. at 839 Via De La Paz, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 and is hosted by the McNichol Bernbach Group, West Side Food Bank, The Standard Design Group.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to clean and healthy food.

That is why we are hosting a earth day breakfast cereal drive,” organizers said.

In honor of Earth Day, everyone who donates will receive a succulent while supplies last.