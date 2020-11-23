Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
Missing Man Last Seen in Pacific Palisades
November 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD says man Michael St. Jean last seen on September 27 in Pacific Palisades By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles police...
Passenger Parked in Pacific Palisades Dies After Traffic Collision
November 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Three-car crash occurs over the weekend in Pacific Palisades By Sam Catanzaro A man died after the car he was...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Council to Vote on Homeless Encampment Ban
Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...
91-Year-Old Palisades Resident Sent to Hospital After Mugging at SM CVS
Woman robbed exiting CVS at Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A 91-year-old woman Pacific...
Local Chefs React to 50 Percent Dining Capacity Regulations
Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside
2021 opening pegged for popular donut shop By Kerry Slater Randy’s Donuts is opening in a Santa Monica space that...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
12-Story Senior Housing Project to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More
November 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Another Dangerous Palisades Street Gets Saftey Improvements
November 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard getting adding signage and more By Chad Winthrop A key intersection in Pacific Palisades...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Missing Man Last Seen in Pacific Palisades
LAPD says man Michael St. Jean last seen on September 27 in Pacific Palisades By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles police...Read more
POPULAR
91-Year-Old Palisades Resident Sent to Hospital After Mugging at SM CVS
Woman robbed exiting CVS at Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A 91-year-old woman Pacific...Read more