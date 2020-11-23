Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
Michael St Jean. Photo: LAPD (Twitter).
News

Missing Man Last Seen in Pacific Palisades

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

LAPD says man Michael St. Jean last seen on September 27 in Pacific Palisades By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles police...

The scene of a fatal car crash in Pacific Palisades over the weekend. Photo: Abraham Mohammed (Facebook).
News

Passenger Parked in Pacific Palisades Dies After Traffic Collision

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

Three-car crash occurs over the weekend in Pacific Palisades By Sam Catanzaro A man died after the car he was...
Real Estate, Video

$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

November 21, 2020

Read more
November 21, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
News, Uncategorized

Council to Vote on Homeless Encampment Ban

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...

Steven Hamilton. Photo: SMPD.
Crime, News

91-Year-Old Palisades Resident Sent to Hospital After Mugging at SM CVS

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Woman robbed exiting CVS at Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A 91-year-old woman Pacific...
Dining, News

Local Chefs React to 50 Percent Dining Capacity Regulations

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
News, Video

Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
Dining, News

Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

2021 opening pegged for popular donut shop  By Kerry Slater  Randy’s Donuts is opening in a Santa Monica space that...
News, Video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Real Estate, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Senior Housing Project to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...

Safety bollards recently installed on Chautauqua Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
News, Westside Wellness

Another Dangerous Palisades Street Gets Saftey Improvements

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard getting adding signage and more By Chad Winthrop A key intersection in Pacific Palisades...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
News, Video

Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Video

Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR