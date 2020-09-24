During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but now its future is uncertain. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
September 26, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters: Palisades Today – September, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters * Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
County Passes $10M Grant Program to Aid Shuttered Breweries
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook: Palisades Today – September, 21, 2020
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical...
Edify TV: Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Remembering Sherry Coon: Palisades Today – September, 17, 2020
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Remembering Sherry Coon * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....
Sur La Table Closing Santa Monica Location, Marking End of Westside Presence
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
The Westside's Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...Read more
POPULAR
Will Coronavirus Affect Trump, Newsom Fortunes?
By Tom Elias, Columnist Attention spans were already short 42 years ago and they have become far shorter since, especially in...Read more