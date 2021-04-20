Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles
Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?
April 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive: Palisades Today – April, 19, 2021
April 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive * Missing Local...
Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside
A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
Luxury Motel Could Replace PCH Parking Lot
April 16, 2021 Staff Writer
Hotel planned for south of Malibu Pier By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to replace a parking lot on Pacific...
Hearst Mansion Nears $90 Million Listing Price Tag by Palisades Real Estate Agent
April 16, 2021 Staff Writer
A new Beverly Hills mansion has been relisted on the market with an updated price tag by a Palisades real...
BCC Unanimously Opposes Bonin’s Palisades Shelter Plan
April 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
BCC passes motion opposing Mike Bonin’s plan to bring more temporary shelters to Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Brentwood Community...
Fourth of July Palisades Parade and Fireworks Likely Back on This Year
Letter from Matt Rodman, Palisades Americanism Parade Association President. Dear Fellow Palisadians, On behalf of the Palisades Americanism Parade Association...
Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire
The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more...
Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice
April 15, 2021 Staff Writer
Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...
LAFD Airlifts Hiker From Temescal Ridge
April 15, 2021 Staff Writer
Hiker fractures ankle this week By Chad Winthrop The LAFD airlifted a hiker to safety at Temescal Ridge this week....
Kaufman-Brentwood Branch Library’s Drue Wagner-Mees Retires After 42 Years
April 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Drue Wagner-Mees shares her fondest memories while working at the Kaufman-Brentwood Branch Library for the past 42 years in this...
Dolphin Dies After Stranding at Santa Monica Beach
April 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Dolphin succumbs to illness at treatment facility following beaching last week By Sam Catanzaro A sick dolphin recently died after...
Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers
April 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...
