A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
Pedestrian Fatally Stuck by Car in Pacific Palisades
February 16, 2021 Staff Writer
Pedestrian along PCH killed by car Sunday night A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Pacific Palisades over...
Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards: Palisades Today – February, 15, 2021
February 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards...
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Housing Letter
February 12, 2021 Palisades News
From the Pacific Palisades Community Council The Board unanimously approved the Housing Element Update EIR comment letter, proposed by the PPCC Community...
Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Support Palisades Girls Scouts While Satisfying Your Sweet Tooth
February 12, 2021 Staff Writer
Online shopping for cookies this year By Toi Creel With a pandemic stopping the door-to-door delivery, many are wondering how...
How to Protect Your Home From Wildfire.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Research Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains has been a leader in environmental education and community outreach since 1964,...
“Annexing the Palisades” explores the secrets of historical neighborhoods throughout LA.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The secrets of Murphy Ranch are at the center of the drama unfolding in “Annexing the Palisades” presented by the...
Evicting Brentwood Gophers
The City of Los Angeles and Brentwood Community Council have approved a humane, non-toxic, removal treatment to reduce the gopher...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
February 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Public Safety/Disaster Readiness Forum #1
February 9, 2021 Palisades News
PPCC holding virtual meeting Feb. 11 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is holding a forum on public safety and...
Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Pacific Palisades Seeing Rise in Vehicle Theft
February 9, 2021 Palisades News
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer James Allen Burglary 17600 block of Posetano Road. 2/03/21 to 2/04/21 between 1500hrs and...
Palisades YMCA Helping Families in Need
February 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades YMCA is helping families in need by distributing bags of fresh veggies and groceries every Thursdays. find out more...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
February 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
digital
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
How to Protect Your Home From Wildfire.
