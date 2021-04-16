The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire
BCC Unanimously Opposes Bonin’s Palisades Shelter Plan
April 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
BCC passes motion opposing Mike Bonin’s plan to bring more temporary shelters to Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Brentwood Community...
Fourth of July Palisades Parade and Fireworks Likely Back on This Year
Letter from Matt Rodman, Palisades Americanism Parade Association President Dear Fellow Palisadians, On behalf of the Palisades Americanism Parade Association...
Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice
April 15, 2021 Staff Writer
Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...
LAFD Airlifts Hiker From Temescal Ridge
April 15, 2021 Staff Writer
Hiker fractures ankle this week By Chad Winthrop The LAFD airlifted a hiker to safety at Temescal Ridge this week....
Kaufman-Brentwood Branch Library’s Drue Wagner-Mees Retires After 42 Years
April 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Drue Wagner-Mees shares her fondest memories while working at the Kaufman-Brentwood Branch Library for the past 42 years in this...
Dolphin Dies After Stranding at Santa Monica Beach
April 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Dolphin succumbs to illness at treatment facility following beaching last week By Sam Catanzaro A sick dolphin recently died after...
Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers
April 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...
Junior Lifeguards Returning This Summer
April 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
County-run program returns to Will Rogers beach and throughout region July and August By Sam Catanzaro A few weeks are...
Locals Oppose Bonin’s Will Rogers Homeless Encampment Plan
The Bonin-Ridley-Thomas motion received opposition from locals at a recent Palisades Community Council meeting. This video brought to you by...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels
As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
Residents Receive Honors at The Screen Actors Guild Awards: Palisades Today – April, 12, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Honors at The Screen Actors Guild Awards * Fareless...
LA City Council Looks at Plan to Limit Use of Wood-Based Construction in Palisades
April 11, 2021 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel Los Angeles City Council voted last week to take a look at a proposal to lessen the...
Letter to Editor: Opposition to Palisades Homeless Shelter
To the Honorable Councilman Mike Bonin, My family and friends strongly object to your City Council motion March 31st, to...
Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
Ed Begley, Jr. Special Guest at Palisades Earth Day Celebration
Actor and environmental activist to take part in April 20 event By Sam Catanzaro Actor and environmental activist Ed Begley,...Read more