Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing

Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing.

By Staff Writer

Eflyn has launched a self-order kiosk with full integration to Shopify’s eCommerce platform. Shopify – one of the largest eCommerce platforms in the world powering over half a million businesses in 175 different countries [1] – is used by many small and medium-sized businesses exclusively to take payments in their stores. However, one thing that was missing from the Shopify experience was contactless in-store purchasing. Eflyn will provide a robust solution based on years of experience developing self-checkout systems. The Shopify Kiosk solution, which has been under development for 2 years and only available to a select few businesses is now available for general retailers to use.

According to Main Street America, at least 7.5 million small businesses in the United States will shut permanently if business disruption caused by Covid-19 continues unabated [2]. Contactless self-serve technology can significantly limit the interactions between employee and customer, making it an effective and safe way to keep businesses open during the pandemic.

“There have been many businesses across the country that have suffered great losses during COVID-19. I firmly believe automation is one way of increasing long-term revenue for small and medium-sized businesses,” said Rashid Qadri, Founder & CEO of Eflyn. “For this reason, we have worked long and hard to build this kiosk into a long-term solution with a swift integration process into the retailer’s existing system.”

With Eflyn’s Shopify Kiosk solution, business owners are now able to integrate self order technology into their everyday retail operations without having to go through any formal integration process. This means that all reporting, products and inventory is centralized into one system for both online and in-person sales. In addition, a Shopify Kiosk can be installed into a retail store virtually overnight, according to Eflyn.

For more information on the Shopify Kiosk or any of Eflyn’s other products or services, please visit www.eflyn.com. Eflyn’s Mississauga, Ontario and Orange, California showrooms are currently open by appointment-only. Please email info@eflyn.com if you have any questions or would like to book an appointment. To checkout features list of Shopify Kiosk please visit https://tinyurl.com/yxkh4z9k

Media Contact
Aamna Qureshi
aamna@eflyn.com

For Interview and Technical Details contact Product Specialist
Dawar Rashid
dawar@eflyn.com

References:

[1] https://news.shopify.com/shopify-now-powers-over-500-000-businesses-in-175-countries
[2] https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/14/7point5-million-small-businesses-are-at-risk-of-closing-report-finds.html

in News
