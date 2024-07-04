Eight-Bed Vance Street Property Hits Market at $39M

The listing emphasizes the home’s modern design and spacious interiors

A newly listed home at 212 Vance Street in Pacific Palisades is on the market for $39.9 million, offering luxury living with stunning ocean views.

The property features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and an array of high-end amenities, including a gourmet kitchen, home theater, gym, and wine cellar. Outside, the home boasts an infinity pool, spa, and landscaped gardens.

The listing emphasizes the home’s modern design and spacious interiors, making it a standout in the Pacific Palisades real estate market. The property also includes a four-car garage and advanced security system.



For more details, https://www.compass.com/listing/212-vance-street-pacific-palisades-ca-90402/1558271290867173785/.