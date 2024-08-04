Embury Street Home Burglarized Twice in Seven Hours: Report

Photo: Getty Images

The Homeowners Believe Both Incidents Involved the Same Group of Three Suspects

An investigation is underway after a home on Embury Street in Pacific Palisades was burglarized twice within a span of a few hours over the weekend, as per reports from both KTLA5 and ABC7. 

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the first incident around 10 p.m. on Saturday when suspects reportedly broke a second-story window to gain entry. A few hours later, at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the same address for a second break-in. This time, the suspects allegedly entered by smashing a sliding-glass door on the first floor, according to the outlets.

The homeowners were not present during the burglaries but believe both incidents involved the same group of three suspects. Authorities are investigating the incidents but have not yet confirmed if the same individuals were responsible for both break-ins at the time of this writing. It remains unclear what, if anything, was stolen from the home.

The suspects managed to flee the scene before officers arrived in both instances.

