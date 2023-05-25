Everytable Opens New Westside Location

Everytable opens second new location in Culver City.
Cookie Tasting Event Aims to Help Pets in Need
May 25, 2023 Staff Writer
The Event Will Feature Over 50 Bakers Offering A Variety Of Homemade Cookies For Participants To Enjoy. The Pacific Palisades...
What’s On The Menu at Noah’s Bagels in Palisades?
May 24, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Store Caters, And Has Locations At 15270 Antioch St In Palisades, Along With Locations In Santa Monica, West Hollywood...
Italian Restaurant Reopens After Fires Leads To Two-Year Closure
May 24, 2023 Zach Armstrong
In 2021, A Fire Broke Out At A Strip Mall Containing Casa Nostra Ristorante. By Zach Armstrong Casa Nostra has...
(Video) Child Sings “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons at Palisades Library
May 24, 2023 Staff Writer
At the Zine and Sing event at Palisades Branch Library, this child got up to show off his vocals. @palisadesnews...
(Video) Denise Carolyn Clothing Boutique Closes After Two Decades
May 23, 2023 Staff Writer
After more than two decades of business, the Denise Carolyn clothing boutique in Pacific Palisades has closed its doors. @palisadesnews...
(Video) Former Pharmacy Space Goes Up For Lease
May 20, 2023 Staff Writer
The former space for the Pharmaca space in Pacific Palisades is on the market. @palisadesnews Former Pharmaca space in Palisades...
(Video) Palisades Village Starbucks Undergoes Renovation
May 19, 2023 Staff Writer
The Starbucks located on Sunset Blvd across from the Palisades Village is currently undergoing renovations. @palisadesnews The Palisades Village Starbucks,...
Global Magazine Ranks Best Malibu Restaurants
May 18, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The 21 Restaurant List Was Made By A Magazine That Has Editorial Recommendations To 333 Cities. By Zach Armstrong TimeOut,...
Malibu Restaurant Ranks in National “Best Brunch Restaurants”
May 18, 2023 Zach Armstrong
OpenTable Analyzed More Than 13 Million Reviews, With Restaurants Needing To Have A Minimum Score And Number Of Reviews By...
Upcoming Food Festival Offers Generous Portions and Food-Centric Panels
May 17, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Festival, Returning To The Barker Hangar In Santa Monica On May 20-21, Aims To Showcase Dishes That Chefs Are...
(Video) Take A Look Inside This New York-Style Pizza Shop In Palisades
May 17, 2023 Staff Writer
Flour Pizza was opened with the intent of bringing a New York-style experience and flavor to the people of Pacific...
“Ballet at the Broad Stage Memorial Weekend – Meet the Talent!”
May 17, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet of Santa Monica returns to the Broad Stage with special guest artists kicking off Friday May 26th with...
(Video) A Misty Morning at Asilomar View Park in Palisades
May 17, 2023 Staff Writer
A misty, early morning at Asilomar View Park gives a beautiful view of California hills and the Pacific Ocean. @palisadesnews...
(Video) Take A Look Inside The New ERES Swimwear Store At Palisades Village
May 15, 2023 Staff Writer
The new 650 square foot retail store at Palisades Village sells activewear, swimsuits, lingerie and more. @palisadesnews An ERES swimwear...
(Video) Pedestrian Bridge Could Connect George Wolfberg Park to Will Rogers State Beach
May 12, 2023 Staff Writer
A bridge could make Palisades residents not have to cross the Pacific Coast Highway to get to the beach. But...
