After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers. Today we speak with an AMVETS Representative about the unique challenges faced by homeless Veterans camped outside the West Los Angeles VA.
Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA
Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
PPCC’s 2021 Citizen of the Year & Golden Sparkplugs Award Nominations Now Open
October 5, 2021 Palisades News
From the Pacific Palisades Community Council We don’t want to let another year go by! PPCC is now accepting nominations from...
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting
Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Returns til Oct. 30th: Palisades Today – October 4, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Returns til Oct. 30th * Design Review...
TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
Palisades Weekly Crime Update
October 1, 2021 Palisades News
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin The week was not too bad, but as usual, our Achilles is...
Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance
October 1, 2021 Staff Writer
WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...
Cinépolis Sinage Removed from Bay Theatre
October 1, 2021 Staff Writer
Uncertain future for Palisades theater By Dolores Quintana As reported by the Palisades Post, the Bay Theatre has removed the...
Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart
September 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.
Does the Playground at Palisades Recreation Center Need a Remodel?
The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe
La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art
International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction
September 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut: Palisades Today – September 27, 2021
September 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut * Officer...
digital
