Fantastic Fireworks Celebrations in Los Angeles for July 4th

Find the Best 4th of July Displays and Parades on This List

Culver City Fireworks Show: The Exchange Club of Culver City, in collaboration with the City of Culver City, will host its annual Fireworks Show on July 4th at West Los Angeles College. Gates will open at 3:30 PM, and the event will feature live music by The Bonedaddys, food trucks, and a professional fireworks display at sundown.

Entry is $10 per person, with free admission for children under 5. Parking on-site is $20, but attendees are encouraged to carpool, walk, or use the Culver CityBus shuttle service. The shuttle will operate from the Westfield Culver City Mall Transit Center to Venice Boulevard for just $1. For more information, call 310-253-6500 or visit the Culver City website.

The Santa Monica Fourth of July Parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on July 4, 2024. The parade will start at Pico and Main Street, travel south on Main Street, and then turn right onto Marine Avenue, concluding at Barnard Way.

Spectators can watch the parade along Main Street as classic cars and community organizations proceed to Lot 5 South by the beach. The official grandstand will be located in front of the Ocean Park Library at the corner of Ocean Park and Main Street.

On July 4th, Main Street and adjacent streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to noon. Public parking is available at several lots off Neilson Way and beach lots to the west. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, or take the Metro to view the parade.

Pre-Fourth of July Celebration at Santa Monica College

Santa Monica College will host a pre-Fourth of July celebration at Corsair Field on Saturday, June 29, 2024. The Emeritus Program and the Santa Monica College Associates are organizing the event, which will celebrate American diversity and the contributions of the Santa Monica community.

The festivities will include live music by Westside Crew and fireworks by Pyro Spectaculars. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a picnic on the field. Parking is available for $5, with entry at Pico Boulevard and 17th Street.

Please note that animals, alcohol, smoking, and chairs with pointed legs are prohibited. For more information, call 310-434-3001.

Cinespia Cemetery Screenings and Fireworks at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. You can purchase tickets here.

July 4th: Rocky + Fireworks Celebrate Independence Day with a screening of “Rocky” and a fireworks display. Sylvester Stallone stars as the Italian Stallion in this classic film. The event includes a free photo booth and the option to bring your own food, beer, and wine or purchase drinks from the bar.

July 5th: Charlie’s Angels (2000) + Fireworks Join the iconic trio of Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu in this Y2K classic. Enjoy drinks from the Beer and Wine Bar, concessions, and a free photo booth. The night concludes with a fireworks show set to early 2000s hits.

July 6th: Shrek 2 + Fireworks Enjoy the animated favorite “Shrek 2” and a fireworks display. The event features a free photo booth and concessions. Celebrate with the lovable characters and a dazzling fireworks finale.

The LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce is excited to host its 23rd Annual 4th of July Parade “Ultimate Summer”! Join us for a special LAX Coastal area Independence Day tradition like no other in our beloved community!

This year’s theme is the “Ultimate Summer,” which celebrates the beautiful sunshine, beaches, and outdoor restaurants that make our community unique. Let’s come together to be grateful for living in LA and create unforgettable memories. The parade will feature lively music and a beach theme showcasing the LAX coastal area’s community’s spirit.

Marina del Rey Fireworks Fireworks can be viewed from Burton Chace Park, Fisherman’s Village, Marina “Mother’s” Beach, waterfront hotels, restaurants, and boats. The show starts at 9 PM and lasts about 20 minutes. Arrive early for parking.

Grand Park 4th of July Block Party This free event in Downtown L.A. features food trucks, live music on two stages, and a unique drone show instead of fireworks. No tickets are required; just show up.

Hollywood Bowl Fireworks Spectacular Harry Connick, Jr. headlines this year’s event at the Hollywood Bowl. On July 2, 3, and 4, enjoy a concert followed by a fireworks show. Affordable seats are available, and they can be found on the Hollywood Bowl website.

Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade The parade begins at 2 PM on Sunset Boulevard. An evening concert and a 9 PM fireworks show at Palisades Charter High School follow. Tickets are required for the fireworks, and you can buy them here.4th of July at Dodger Stadium Watch the Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, followed by a fireworks show. The game starts at 6:10 PM, with fireworks around 9 PM. Fans can line up on the field level to watch from the outfield grass. Tickets are available at MLB.com.