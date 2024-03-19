Fatal Crash Claims Life of Woman on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Accident Victim Identified in Thursday Night Accident

A woman tragically lost her life in a Thursday evening crash along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, as reported by CBS News. The incident which occurred around 9:45 p.m., in the 3600 block of W. PCH and Mulholland Drive, per the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to investigators, the crash occurred when the woman, later identified as 30-year-old Vivien Huerta-Guimont, lost control of her vehicle. Her car collided with a parked vehicle on the roadside, struck a power pole, and ultimately careened off the cliff adjacent to the roadway.

Reports indicate that she was ejected from the vehicle as it tumbled down the cliff. Tragically, she was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two people in the other automobile were treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any information about the cause of the crash.