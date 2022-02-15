FILM REVIEW

Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Whitney Boole

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

By Kathy Whitney Boole

FILM REVIEW
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Rated PG-13
148 Minutes
Released December 17th

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a movie for everyone. It may not be the same story for each individual, but you will see yourself and your struggles in it. That’s universal storytelling, like the myths, songs, fables and fairytales of all cultures. The name of the movie is apt. There is in reality never a “way home.” You can’t really ever return to where you were or who you were. But the good news is, you can take with you the identity you’ve built, to go on to become your best self,

Comic books usually take several issues to tell a story. These books are our modern mythology, and Stan Lee is our version of Homer. In the comic book realm, worlds and universes smash together, lives that are seemingly vastly different entwine, and we identify with all of it. You can become a child again, looking at your existence with a sense of wonder. And, there’s always a touch of humor beneath each character’s personality and predicament. Cinema is a wonderful medium to mirror comic books. If it’s not done right, it loses the imaginative energy of the books. This movie keeps that energy and expands on it.

This episode of the Spider-Man anthology myth also explores the philosophical and scientific dilemma of the possible existence of different planes of being. As in, what if these planes come together – the age-old contemplation of the possibility of time/space collision. The overall theme is one of accountability. The responsibility of being Spider-Man is a heavy “crown” to bear, as is the responsibility each of us has as a human being. Perhaps that’s really what comic books are about – looking at these otherworldly godlike beings and environments gives you fresh eyes on what it means to have the gift of life in our world, with all its hardships, dilemmas and joys.

Veteran casting director Sarah Finn has brought together a stellar cast. Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” is easy to identify with. Zendaya as “MJ” is at once vulnerable, emotional and brave. Benedict Cumberbatch endows “Dr. Strange” with a disarmingly perplexed quality. Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Rhys Ifans and Thomas Haden Church visit Spider-Man’s world as superhuman entities. These actors make their godlike characters come to life with believability, each with their own frustrations to bear. Watch for some surprise appearances too.

The skill behind the making of this movie makes the experience of watching it as close to any Marvel Universe film to matching the wonder and explosive energy achieved by actually reading a comic book, with its powerful and stirring illustrations. It’s not simply about the cast. It’s as if the environment of the movie itself, with its many planes of the multiverse, is an actor in its own right. Director Jon Watts has made it all look easy because his filmmakers and editors have assembled the huge amount of visuals, music and sound cues seamlessly to flow with the thread of the story.

The special effects, sound and visual artists who worked on this movie are a “cast of thousands.” In fact, most of the audience at my screening gave up waiting for the surprise sneak-peek bonus scenes that appear during the encyclopedic amount of credits, one in the middle and one at the end. The bonus scenes are worth staying for though.

I recommend this movie. If IMAX is within your budget, it’s worth the extra payout for the technically enhanced view of this extraordinarily crafted film. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Spider-Man: No Way Home among Oscar nominations this year.

Kathryn Whitney Boole has spent most of her life in the entertainment industry, which has been the backdrop for remarkable adventures with extraordinary people.  She is a Talent Manager with Studio Talent Group in Santa Monica. kboole@gmail.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Reid/CAP UCLA
News

Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...
News, Video, Wellness

West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...

Photo: Courtesy of Vicky Halliday
News

CD-11 Council Candidates Talk About Homelessness

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Candidates Jim Murez, Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Traci Park, Mike Newhouse, Greg Good, Vince Sulaitis, Mat Smith, and Erin Darling engage in...
News, Video

Local Storefront Elizabeth Lamont Has Moved: Palisades Today – February 14th, 2022

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Storefront Elizabeth Lamont Has Moved * Boy Scouts Partner With Councilman Mike Bonin...
News, Video

New Composting Law For California

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso Has Officially Filed Paperwork To Run For Mayor Of Los Angeles

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Billionaire Has Changed His Party Registration From No Preference To Democratic By Dolores Quintana Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has filed...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding  By Dolores Quintana In a report published by Compass, the largest independent...
News, Sports, Video

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...

Photo Credit: Andres Ospina
Education, News

Outdoor Transitional Pre-K Harnesses the Power of Nature to Teach STEAM

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Roots and Wings Pre-K School Teaches Kids Using STEAM Method  By Susan Payne Nestled between the Santa Monica mountains and...

Photo: Mirror Media Group
Entertainment, News

2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...

Photo: Facebook, Alligator Cracking Photo.
News

La Cruz Drive Needs To Be Repaved After Water Main Bursts

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Street Has Needed Repairs For Some Time By Dolores Quintana On Feb. 2 at 6:45 a.m., a water main burst...
News, Video

Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan: Palisades Today – February 7th, 2022

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan*  Palisades Democratic...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR