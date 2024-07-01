Five Arrested After Brawl Near Santa Monica Pier

Victims Were Transported to Local Hospitals for Treatment

A large brawl involving at least 20 people near the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday led to the arrest of five men, SMPD said.

Officers responded to a 911 call that afternoon over multiple men fighting near Tower 14. Upon arrival, authorities found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound and another a possible broken ankle.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, officials said.

The five men arrested face various charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and battery, according to police. Their identities have not been released. The cause of the fight remains unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the brawl is urged to contact the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427 or Non-Emergency Dispatch at 310-458-8491.