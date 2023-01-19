Five-Course Wine Pairing Dinner Coming Pacific Palisades Restaurant

Draycott x Margerum Wine Dinner set for January 29

By Dolores Quintana

The Draycott Restaurant in Pacific Palisades has announced a very special event that will take place on Sunday, January 29 at 5:30 p.m: The Draycott x Margerum Wine Dinner 2023.

Here’s what you can expect at the wine dinner with world-class winemaker Doug Mergerum:

$180 Five Course Dinner prepared by Chefs Ivo Filho and Josh Mason

Wine Pairings from Margerum Wines

Wine discussion with Margerum Wines’ Doug Margerum

Opportunity to purchase wines featured during the dinner to enjoy at home

The Draycott x Margerum Wine Dinner will feature a variety of limited-quantity wines paired with a special menu curated by Chef Ivo Filho. The reservation page states, “We are excited to have one of the true pioneers of winemaking in Santa Barbara, with over 40 years of experience who has produced some of the greatest wines from Santa Barbara.”

This $180 experience includes five courses with wine pairings, a discussion with the winemaker and the opportunity to purchase Margerum wines poured that evening at special pricing.

You can secure your reservation here. All attendees must be over the age of 21.

The Draycott enforces a strict 48-hour cancellation policy. Any parties who fail to cancel within this timeframe will be subject to a $50 per person charge.