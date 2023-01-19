Five-Course Wine Pairing Dinner Coming Pacific Palisades Restaurant

Draycott x Margerum Wine Dinner set for January 29 

By Dolores Quintana

The Draycott Restaurant in Pacific Palisades has announced a very special event that will take place on Sunday, January 29 at 5:30 p.m: The Draycott x Margerum Wine Dinner 2023.

Here’s what you can expect at the wine dinner with world-class winemaker Doug Mergerum:

  • $180 Five Course Dinner prepared by Chefs Ivo Filho and Josh Mason
  • Wine Pairings from Margerum Wines
  • Wine discussion with Margerum Wines’ Doug Margerum
  • Opportunity to purchase wines featured during the dinner to enjoy at home

The Draycott x Margerum Wine Dinner will feature a variety of limited-quantity wines paired with a special menu curated by Chef Ivo Filho. The reservation page states, “We are excited to have one of the true pioneers of winemaking in Santa Barbara, with over 40 years of experience who has produced some of the greatest wines from Santa Barbara.”

This $180 experience includes five courses with wine pairings, a discussion with the winemaker and the opportunity to purchase Margerum wines poured that evening at special pricing.

You can secure your reservation here. All attendees must be over the age of 21.

The Draycott enforces a strict 48-hour cancellation policy. Any parties who fail to cancel within this timeframe will be subject to a $50 per person charge.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Food & Drink, News, upbeat news, Video

Market Report: What’s In Season at The Farmers Market

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @smmirrornews What’s in season at the Santa Monica...
News, Video

8 Foot Waves Expected at Westside Beaches As Storm Passes

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

The National Weather Service urges beachgoers to stay out of the water due to high tide and big waves. @palisadesnews...
News, Video

Pacific Palisades to Receive Over $1.1M For New Pedestrian Trail

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Funds received by the Coastal Los Angeles County will be used for community projects including a trail from Puerto Canyon...

Photo: kusakila.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant-Based Sushi Restaurant Opens in West Los Angeles

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Kusaki up and running at 2535 South Barrington Avenue By Dolores Quintana West LA is now home to a new...

Clockwise from top left: Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr., Xavier Devion Mauldin. Photos: Courtesy SMC.
News

Six Local Students Receive 2023 Education Awards from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

January 18, 2023

Read more
January 18, 2023

Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr. and Xavier Devion Mauldin 2023 recipients  Six local...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big

January 17, 2023

Read more
January 17, 2023

The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....

Photo: caruso.com
News

Changes Underway at Palisades Village

January 17, 2023

Read more
January 17, 2023

The Little Market, Saint Laurent coming to former Amazon Books space With 2023 underway, Palisades Village has seen multiple changes...
News, Real Estate, Video

Stunning Multimillion Dollar Malibu Estate Just Sold For A Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 16th, 2023

January 16, 2023

Read more
January 16, 2023

Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.* David Bonderman And Christa Campbell Buy Two Westside Homes For $30m Total* Stunning...

City National Bank at 1315 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Official.
Crime, News, Real Estate

Justice Department Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Redlining Claims

January 16, 2023

Read more
January 16, 2023

Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...

Photo: Estate Photos L.A.
News, Real Estate

Crypto CEO Drops $8 Million for Pacific Palisades Home With a View

January 14, 2023

Read more
January 14, 2023

Blockchain.com co-founder Peter Smith buys remodeled mid-century modern Palisades property Blockchain CEO and co-founder Peter Smith purchased a home in...
News

LADWP to Hold Meeting on Proposed Construction of a Substation in the Marquez Knolls Area

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

Virtual meeting set for January 18 The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) invites members of the community...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Proclaims State of Emergency Over Homelessness

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...

Photo: Instagram (@kurtandwhey).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cheesemonger Opens Grocery Store in Santa Monica Canyon

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Canyon Grocer up and running at 169 W Channel Road By Dolores Quintana Cheesemonger Kurt Gurdal has opened a grocery...

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Food & Drink, Video

Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR