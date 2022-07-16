Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Buys Brentwood Mansion

Brentwood Park mansion bought in off-market sale for $14 million

By Dolores Quintana

In an off-market sale, musician Lindsey Buckingham of the 70s rock band Fleetwood Mac has purchased a mansion in the Brentwood Park neighborhood for $14 million as reported by Nine.com.au.

Buckingham bought the estate from mega-producer Lauren Schuler Donner, who has produced a number of blockbuster films and television shows since the 1980s including “Pretty In Pink”, “Free Willy”, “Constantine”, all of the films in the “X-Men” franchise and the successful Marvel television series “Legion”. Schuler-Donner had not had the property in her possession for long since she purchased it herself in 2021.

Buckingham was a singer/guitarist for Fleetwood Mac for two decades and is now working as a solo artist.

The mansion was built in 1934 and spans 5,509 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms on a .55 acre lot. The one story property does have a pool along with all the modern conveniences since the home has been extensively renovated in the decades since its construction. The estate comes with a state of the art security system with cameras and the property has hedges and trees planted to help the residents feel safe and secure as well as unwatched by prying eyes.

The home also comes with a one bedroom guest house and a three car garage.