Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th: Palisades Today – October, 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th
* LA City Council Moves To Build Ruth Bader Ginsburg Statue
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

Indoor Malls, Nail Salons, Playgrounds Can Reopen in LA County

October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020

Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...

Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic in West LA. Photo: Courtesy.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases

October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020

New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...
Video

Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending

October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020

The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Real Estate, Video

Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...

Eugene Levy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Eugene Levy Named as Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

Levy takes over rrole from Billy and Janice Crystal By Toi Creel Eugene Levy has been named the honorary mayor...

Bergman swimming across Santa Monica Bay. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Local Swimmer Fourth Person Ever to Cross Santa Monica Bay

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

On September 3, Abby Bergman succeeded in swimming solo 27 miles across Santa Monica Bay in 16 hours 25 minutes...

NPS biologist Seth Riley and CDFW biologist Dustin Pearce work together to weigh a mountain lion kitten. Photo: Los Angeles Zoo.
News

Attempt to Foster Orphaned Local Mountain Lion Kittens

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

Santa Monica Mountain biologists unsuccessful in fostering attempt This summer, biologists with the National Park Service (NPS) at Santa Monica...
News, Video

YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! Palisades Today – October, 1, 2020

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! * Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes...
News

Heat Storm Causes Power Outages in Over 1,000 Palisades Households

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

LADWP reports power outages Thursday afternoon in Marquez Knolls, Palisair, the Huntington, Rustic and SM Canyons By Sam Catanzaro The...

The Office Burger at Father's Office. Photo: Instagram.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Handful of Westside Restaurants Make ‘Essential Los Angeles Burgers’ List

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

Eater LA includes handful of Westside restaurants among the essential Los Angeles burgers. By Kerry Slater A handful of Westside restaurants...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Dining, Video

Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
Crime, News

Stolen Motorcycle, Meth Arrest

September 29, 2020

September 29, 2020

Pacific Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 800 Swarthmore, 9/26/20 btwn 4:30 PM...

