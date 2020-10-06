Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th
* LA City Council Moves To Build Ruth Bader Ginsburg Statue
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th: Palisades Today – October, 5, 2020
Indoor Malls, Nail Salons, Playgrounds Can Reopen in LA County
October 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...
Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases
October 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...
Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending
October 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
Eugene Levy Named as Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades
Levy takes over rrole from Billy and Janice Crystal By Toi Creel Eugene Levy has been named the honorary mayor...
Local Swimmer Fourth Person Ever to Cross Santa Monica Bay
On September 3, Abby Bergman succeeded in swimming solo 27 miles across Santa Monica Bay in 16 hours 25 minutes...
Attempt to Foster Orphaned Local Mountain Lion Kittens
Santa Monica Mountain biologists unsuccessful in fostering attempt This summer, biologists with the National Park Service (NPS) at Santa Monica...
YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! Palisades Today – October, 1, 2020
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! * Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes...
Heat Storm Causes Power Outages in Over 1,000 Palisades Households
LADWP reports power outages Thursday afternoon in Marquez Knolls, Palisair, the Huntington, Rustic and SM Canyons By Sam Catanzaro The...
Handful of Westside Restaurants Make ‘Essential Los Angeles Burgers’ List
Eater LA includes handful of Westside restaurants among the essential Los Angeles burgers. By Kerry Slater A handful of Westside restaurants...
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese
September 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
Stolen Motorcycle, Meth Arrest
September 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 800 Swarthmore, 9/26/20 btwn 4:30 PM...
