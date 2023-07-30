Forbes Describes Malibu Home as Possibly the “Most Sustainable In California”

Photo: Getty Images

It Is the Second Home in a Series From a California-Based Development Firm

By Zach Armstrong

A Malibu estate has been reported by Forbes as one setting an example for luxury developers who strive to build in environmentally friendly ways while installing sustainable features.

The second home in the MariSol Zero Series series from California-based development firm Crown Pointe Estates—Zero Two—has listed for $29.5 million. The Hawaiian-style Malibu residence is made from low-carbon construction and is the first home in Southern California to voluntarily meet the requirements of the Marin County Low Carbon Concrete Code, Forbes reported.

The series’ mission is to create four net zero carbon homes that meet the standards of the Paris Agreement and Kigali Accords. The first home in the series, Zero One, sold for $23 million last year and holds the distinction of being the only Zero Carbon Certified building in California, Forbes reported.

Read the full article here.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Hosts Sixth Sense in Beverly Hills

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

By Susan Payne This August, spiritual leader, humanitarian and peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is making a visit to...
News, Video

(Video) New Plays Coming to Pierson Playhouse

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Two new plays are coming in 2023 to Pierson Playhouse @palisadesnews These plays are coming to Pierson Playhouse #palisades #pacificpalisades...

Photo: Traci Park
News

Over 1,000 Feet of RV Camps Cleared Along Jefferson Blvd, Traci Park Says

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

The Jefferson Trail Rehabilitation Project Aims to Restore the Ballona Wetlands By Zach Armstrong Traci Park and her team announced...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Workers At Malibu Lagoon State Beach Discover 55 Gallon Barrel Containing A Body

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Authorities Investigate Mysterious Incident as High Tide Raises Questions  By Dolores Quintana  The beach at the 23200 block of Pacific...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Thornton Abell-Designed Home on Market for $12M

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Amenities Include a Full Gym, Private Screening Room and Office Architect Thornton M. Abell’s 1957 Mid-Century home features an open-air...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$4M Palisades Home Close to Pacific Ocean, Getty Villa

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Wood Floors, Arched Windows and a Skylight Contribute to the Allure This $3.99 million property at 181 South Surfview Dr...
News, Video

(Video) Offensive Graffiti Spotted at Pali Rec Center

July 28, 2023

Read more
July 28, 2023

At Palisades Rec Center, crews worked to remove vile graffiti from the gym building on July 24. @palisadesnews Offensive graffiti...

Photo: Instagram: @blueribbonsushi
Dining, Food & Drink, News

This Is What Blue Ribbon Sushi Serves During Its “Social Hour”

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

From Monday Through Thursday, the Restaurant Operates Its “Social Hour”. Here Is the Menu By Zach Armstrong Chefs Eric and...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Malibu’s Wine Tasting Experience Offers Private Luxury Tour

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

There Will Be Stops at Strange Family Vineyards, Summer Somewhere Wines, Rosenthal Tasting Room and More The Malibu Wine Tasting...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Ventura County Fair Coming in August

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

The Extravaganza Includes Carnival Rides, Food Booths, Concerts, Exhibits and Agricultural Shows The upcoming Ventura County Fair, themed as “A...
News, Video

(Video) Power Outage Leaves Hundreds Without Power

July 25, 2023

Read more
July 25, 2023

More than 400 were impacted by the event starting at around 3 p.m. @palisadesnews Power outage effects hundreds in Palisades...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Look Inside a $7M Pacific Palisades Home on Market

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

The property is listed by Jacqueline Chernov of Compass @palisadesnews On the market in Palisades. This home costs nearly $7...

Photo: Facebook: @Jennifer Johnson
News, Real Estate

Rehab Center That Housed Ben Affleck, Lindsay Lohan Goes for Nearly $20M

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

The Three-Acre Property Boasts a Dozen Bedrooms and 10 Bathrooms By Zach Armstrong Promises Malibu, a storied rehabilitation center in...

Photo: Facebook: @LaurenKatherine Conrad
News, Real Estate

Lauren Conrad Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion for $5M

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

The Five-Bedroom Home Received a White Paint Job Lauren Conrad, alongside her husband William Tell, sold their Pacific Palisades mansion...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Networking Event Coming to The Golden Bull

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

The Restaurant Is Rich With History By Zach Armstrong The historic Golden Bull restaurant will host the networking event “Sunset...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR