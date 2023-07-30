Forbes Describes Malibu Home as Possibly the “Most Sustainable In California”

It Is the Second Home in a Series From a California-Based Development Firm

By Zach Armstrong

A Malibu estate has been reported by Forbes as one setting an example for luxury developers who strive to build in environmentally friendly ways while installing sustainable features.

The second home in the MariSol Zero Series series from California-based development firm Crown Pointe Estates—Zero Two—has listed for $29.5 million. The Hawaiian-style Malibu residence is made from low-carbon construction and is the first home in Southern California to voluntarily meet the requirements of the Marin County Low Carbon Concrete Code, Forbes reported.

The series’ mission is to create four net zero carbon homes that meet the standards of the Paris Agreement and Kigali Accords. The first home in the series, Zero One, sold for $23 million last year and holds the distinction of being the only Zero Carbon Certified building in California, Forbes reported.



