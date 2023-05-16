Former City Attorney Sentenced To House Arrest In Palisades Home

Photo: Getty Images

The Sentence, Announced In Federal Court On Tuesday, Includes Three Years Of Probation And A $50,000 Fine.

A former top lawyer in the City Attorney’s Office, Thomas H. Peters, 56, will serve nine months confined to his Pacific Palisades home after pleading guilty to a federal charge related to a Department of Water and Power extortion scandal. 

The sentence, announced in federal court on Tuesday, includes three years of probation and a $50,000 fine.

While the U.S. District Court’s Probation Office recommended a 41-month prison sentence for Peters, prosecutors sought an abbreviated sentence citing his “substantial assistance” investigating the 2013-14 DWP overbilling scandal. 

Peters admitted to aiding and abetting the extortion scheme, which involved Peters threatening to fire a city lawyer unless they paid someone who threatened to expose damaging information about how the city handled the DWP billing situation.

Peters is the third city employee sentenced in the corruption case

