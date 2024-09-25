Former West LA Guidance Counselor Allegedly Slept With Student, LAPD Seeking More Victims

She Could Face a Maximum Sentence of Five Years

Authorities are seeking additional victims and witnesses in a sexual assault case against a former West L.A. high school guidance counselor.

On Aug. 29, investigators arrested Julie Tichon, 37, who worked as a counselor at YULA High School, for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy earlier in the year. After being booked at Metropolitan Detention Center, she was subsequently released on her own recognizance and is due back in court on Nov. 1.

Last week, the Office of the District Attorney filed three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of oral copulation of a person under 18.

Tichon could face a maximum sentence of five years.

“The suspect used her position of responsibility to gain these victims’ trust, then began inappropriate sexual relationships with them,” said Detective Russ Hess, in a release. “Rather than advising them, she was abusing them.”

Though she is charged with assaulting one victim, investigators believe there may be others who have yet to come forward.

Detectives urge anyone with information on the identification of more victims or witnesses to contact Detective Hess at LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0561. During non-business hours or weekends, call 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.