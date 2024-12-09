Four Bedroom Spanish-Mediterranean Pali Home Hits Market for $6M

Photo: MLS.com

The Primary Suite Serves as a Retreat, With Exposed Wood Beams, Two Walk-in Closets, and a Spa-Inspired Bathroom

A Spanish-Mediterranean estate offering sweeping canyon and ocean views is now on the market in Pacific Palisades, listed at $6 million. Located at 16647 Bienveneda Place, the 4,314-square-foot residence features four en-suite bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. 

The formal living room is highlighted by a wood-burning and gas fireplace and elegant French doors that frame the expansive views. The open floor plan extends into a formal dining room and a chef’s kitchen, a wine fridge, and a breakfast nook illuminated by oversized windows. A family room leads to a private outdoor space, complete with a pool, spa, built-in barbecue, lush landscaping, and a custom bar.

The primary suite serves as a retreat, with exposed wood beams, two walk-in closets, and a spa-inspired bathroom. French doors open to a backyard patio. Additionally, a downstairs bonus suite with private garage access provides flexible options for an au pair or guests.

The listing is managed by Chris Cortazzo of Compass. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/16647-bienveneda-place-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1712538880056106561/.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Shore Hotel to Open New Coastal-Inspired Hotel Restaurant

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

By Susan Payne A new restaurant is opening at the Shore Hotel in December, offering guests and the public a...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights From Annual Venice Canal Holiday Boat Parade

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down the Canals For The Annual Celebration A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down...
News

GMCLA Begins 46th Season with Candy-Themed Wonderland

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

SugarPlum Fairies Slated for Mid-December By Susan Payne Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is bringing candy-coated goodness to its...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) NewUpgrade

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Winston House, a Signature Music Venue and Restaurant of Venice Beach, to Close After Three Years

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Through the Years, a Multitude of Influential Artists Have Collaborated With the Venue Including Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan By...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Launches Microgrants for Cannabis Equity Discussions

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

The Microgrants Can Be Used to Cover Expenses Such as Childcare, Food, Interpretation Services, or Hiring a Notetaker Santa Monica...
Hard, News

CD-11 Councilwoman Park Launches 2026 Reelection Bid

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Freshman LA Council Member Aggressively Raising Reelection Dollars for Her Campaign By Nick Antonicello LA City Councilmember Traci Park has...
News, Video

(Video) Safely Home Again Finds Care For Those Returning From Hospitals or Rehabilitation

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Go To SafelyHomeAgain.com For More Information Go To https://t.co/UdoDa2nHMk For More Information pic.twitter.com/f4ofJPR11D — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) December 5, 2024

Photo: Palisades Symphony
News, Upbeat

Palisades Symphony to Present Choral Concert This Weekend

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

The Centerpiece of the Evening Is Vaughan Williams’ Hodie (This Day), a Rarely Performed Christmas Cantata Written in 1954 The...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Regent Santa Monica Beach At Chef Michael Mina’s Orla

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Enjoy Brunch With Santa and a Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Dinner at Orla Celebrate the 2024 holiday season at the Regent Santa...

Photo: CDPH
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Raw Farm Sales Suspended, All Products Recalled, LA Public Health Issues Warning

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Multiple Detections of Bird Flu at Facility Cause Statewide Recall of All Products The Los Angeles County Department of Public...
News, Video

(Video) Check Out The Freshly-Revamped Santa Monica Hotel

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

More Info at SantaMonicaHotel.com More Info at https://t.co/nN8idbe9vT pic.twitter.com/NrzKeViHrS — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) December 4, 2024
News

Watermark Communities Create Colorful, Enriched Lives

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Every day, an assisted living facility in Beverly Hills, tucked into a charming neighborhood, celebrates the power of the human...
News, Upbeat

California’s CARE Court Program Expands Statewide to Address Mental Health

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

In Nine Counties That Implemented the Program Initially, More Than 1,400 Individuals Have Been Connected to Treatment and Housing Plans...

Photo: Ottinger Architects
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Considers Eight-Story Builder’s Remedy Project on 20th Street

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

The Proposed Project Will Feature 50 Residential Units, Including 10 Affordable Units, Alongside a 40-Room Hotel and Ground-Floor Retail Space...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR