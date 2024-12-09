Four Bedroom Spanish-Mediterranean Pali Home Hits Market for $6M

The Primary Suite Serves as a Retreat, With Exposed Wood Beams, Two Walk-in Closets, and a Spa-Inspired Bathroom

A Spanish-Mediterranean estate offering sweeping canyon and ocean views is now on the market in Pacific Palisades, listed at $6 million. Located at 16647 Bienveneda Place, the 4,314-square-foot residence features four en-suite bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths.

The formal living room is highlighted by a wood-burning and gas fireplace and elegant French doors that frame the expansive views. The open floor plan extends into a formal dining room and a chef’s kitchen, a wine fridge, and a breakfast nook illuminated by oversized windows. A family room leads to a private outdoor space, complete with a pool, spa, built-in barbecue, lush landscaping, and a custom bar.

The primary suite serves as a retreat, with exposed wood beams, two walk-in closets, and a spa-inspired bathroom. French doors open to a backyard patio. Additionally, a downstairs bonus suite with private garage access provides flexible options for an au pair or guests.

The listing is managed by Chris Cortazzo of Compass. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/16647-bienveneda-place-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1712538880056106561/.