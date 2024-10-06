Fundraising Effort Seeks to Restore Temescal Canyon Mural

The Restoration Aims to Not Only Preserve the Artwork but Also Use It as a Teaching Tool to Inspire Future Generations

A fundraising campaign has been launched to restore the Temescal Canyon Mural, a beloved artwork that has adorned the retaining wall across from Palisades High School for over 40 years. Originally painted by students, the mural depicts the natural beauty and historical significance of the Pacific Palisades, inviting viewers to reflect on its first inhabitants and the region’s transformation over time.

Kat Kozik and Cathy Salser, two of the mural’s original artists from the early 1980s, along with local resident Cindy Simon, are spearheading the effort to raise $105,000 to restore and revitalize the mural. So far, $67,115 has been raised.

The restoration aims to not only preserve the artwork but also use it as a teaching tool to inspire future generations. “This mural is a love letter to the Palisades,” said Kozik. “It’s a testament to living in harmony with nature, a message we hope to continue spreading.”

The mural was initially funded by local donations between 1983 and 1990, and organizers are calling on the community to help once again. Contributions can be made by mail, with checks payable to AWBW, indicating “TCMP” in the memo, and sent to 15332 Antioch Street #302, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.

To donate or for more information, go to https://awbwart.donorsupport.co/page/FUNMMUFXKLL.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Venice Canal Assault Survivor Files $5M Claim Against Los Angeles: Report

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Mary Klein, 55, Was Attacked on April 6 at Around 10:30 p.m. In the Upscale Venice Neighborhood A woman who...
News

Los Angeles Groups to Host Commemorations To Mark First Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Community Events Include Speakers, Installations, and Reflections on the Ongoing Conflict Several groups will commemorate the first anniversary of the...

Photo: Sam Cataranzo
News

Santa Monica Police Officer Attacked in Unprovoked Knife Assault Outside Police Station

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

Mayor Calls for Urgent Action on Public Safety in Social Media Statement One of the Santa Monica Police Department’s (SMPD)...
Hard, News

Man Arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Santa Monica Garage

October 4, 2024

Read more
October 4, 2024

The Victim Was Able to Step Back and Avoid Being Stabbed A man was arrested for assault with a deadly...
News, Video

(Video) Center For Early Education Combines a Nurturing Environment With Addressing Children’s’ Needs

October 4, 2024

Read more
October 4, 2024

For More Info, Go to centerforearlyeducation.org @palisadesnews For more info, go to centerforearlyeduducation.org #santamonica #losangeles #california #education #earlychildhoodeducation #childhood #losangeles...
News

Industrious Expands, Opens New Flexible Workspaces in LA

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

By Susan Payne New and expanded Industrious offices are opening soon in Los Angeles. Founded in 2012 by Jamie Hodari...

Photo: LAPD
News

Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murder of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

Judge Rules On Insanity Plea During Latest Hearing  Shawn Laval Smith has been sentenced to life in prison without the...

Photo: Getty
Dining, News

This Weekend: Oktoberfest Celebration Set for Brennan’s Pub

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

The Festivities Will Kick off With Live Wrestling on the Turf, Alongside a Selection of Oktoberfest Beer Brennan’s Pub is...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley in Upcoming Election

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica Leaders. @palisadesnews See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica...
News, Video

(Video) Movie Theater Shutters on 3rd Street Promenade

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

The Space Occupied Various Movie Theaters For The Past 90 Years @palisadesnews Various theaters occupied the space for 90 years...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

Vittorio Ristorante to Celebrate 40 Years with Throwback Prices

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

The Family-Owned Restaurant Will Host a “Throwback to 1984” Event Vittorio Ristorante & Pizzeria, a beloved staple in Pacific Palisades...
News, Upbeat

Regional Burning Man Event Returns to Venice Beach This Weekend

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Venice Afterburn Will Feature a Variety of Interactive Art Installations, Theme Camps, and Performances The Venice Afterburn, an official Burning...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

J.J. Abrams Lists Palisades Home for $3.5M: Report

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

The two-story home features a formal living room with an exposed brick fireplace, hardwood floors, and crown molding J.J. Abrams,...
News

Coming Soon: Saint Monica Prep Open House Oct. 13

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

An open house for Saint Monica Preparatory, a co-ed Catholic college preparatory school, is coming soon. The school is inviting...
News, Upbeat

Google Is Opening a Store on Third Street Promenade

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

The Silicon Valley Giant Is the First to Announce Its Occupancy in Keller Since a Multi-Million-Dollar Restoration Began By Zach Armstrong...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR