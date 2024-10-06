Fundraising Effort Seeks to Restore Temescal Canyon Mural

The Restoration Aims to Not Only Preserve the Artwork but Also Use It as a Teaching Tool to Inspire Future Generations

A fundraising campaign has been launched to restore the Temescal Canyon Mural, a beloved artwork that has adorned the retaining wall across from Palisades High School for over 40 years. Originally painted by students, the mural depicts the natural beauty and historical significance of the Pacific Palisades, inviting viewers to reflect on its first inhabitants and the region’s transformation over time.

Kat Kozik and Cathy Salser, two of the mural’s original artists from the early 1980s, along with local resident Cindy Simon, are spearheading the effort to raise $105,000 to restore and revitalize the mural. So far, $67,115 has been raised.

The restoration aims to not only preserve the artwork but also use it as a teaching tool to inspire future generations. “This mural is a love letter to the Palisades,” said Kozik. “It’s a testament to living in harmony with nature, a message we hope to continue spreading.”

The mural was initially funded by local donations between 1983 and 1990, and organizers are calling on the community to help once again. Contributions can be made by mail, with checks payable to AWBW, indicating “TCMP” in the memo, and sent to 15332 Antioch Street #302, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.



To donate or for more information, go to https://awbwart.donorsupport.co/page/FUNMMUFXKLL.