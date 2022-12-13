Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
* Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500
* Menorah Lighting Celebration This Weekend at Palisades Village
.
Anchor – Juliet Lemar
Annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho! Returns This Weekend
December 13, 2022 Staff Writer
Event returns to Simon Meadow this Saturday The holidays mean it’s time for the annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho!...
West Los Angeles Community Police Station Holding Holiday Toy Drive
December 13, 2022 Staff Writer
Drop off donations through December 20 at the West LA Community Police Station on Butler Avenue The West LA Community...
George Wolfberg Park Officially Opens Over the Weekend
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
Los Angeles City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling
December 12, 2022 Staff Writer
City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
Los Angeles Street Vendors Sue City Over No-Vending Zones
December 12, 2022 Staff Writer
Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 12th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume* Housing Prices Decline for...
$5.9M Newly Built Modern Farmhouse Lists in Mandeville Canyon
Mark Handler’s new listing is a freshly built transitional Modern Farmhouse with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths located in Brentwood Hills..Video...
Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
LA City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes
Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Pacific Palisades Home Linked to Ben Silverman Sells for Early $30 Million
Spoleto Drive property sells for over $4,000 per square foot By Dolores Quintana Producer Ben Silverman has sold his Pacific...
Body Found in Malibu Identified by Family as Transgender Woman
Day Roda was a member of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, organization says in expressing condolences By Susan Payne A...
Local Boy Scouts Host 75th Annual Christmas Tree Lot
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Biologists Discover Litter of Mountain Lions in Santa Monica Mountains
Two new adult female mountain lions also discovered in Santa Susana Mountains Biologists have announced a new kitten litter and...
