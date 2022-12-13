Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
* Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500
* Menorah Lighting Celebration This Weekend at Palisades Village
.
Anchor – Juliet Lemar

Photo: Lou Karmer.
News, Upbeat Beat

Annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho! Returns This Weekend

December 13, 2022

December 13, 2022

Event returns to Simon Meadow this Saturday The holidays mean it’s time for the annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho!...
News, Upbeat Beat

West Los Angeles Community Police Station Holding Holiday Toy Drive

December 13, 2022

December 13, 2022

Drop off donations through December 20 at the West LA Community Police Station on Butler Avenue The West LA Community...
News, Video

George Wolfberg Park Officially Opens Over the Weekend

December 13, 2022

December 13, 2022

The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
News

Los Angeles Street Vendors Sue City Over No-Vending Zones

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
News, Real Estate, Video

Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 12th, 2022

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume* Housing Prices Decline for...
Real Estate, Video

$5.9M Newly Built Modern Farmhouse Lists in Mandeville Canyon

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

Mark Handler’s new listing is a freshly built transitional Modern Farmhouse with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths located in Brentwood Hills..Video...
News, Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...

Photo: titancontractingservices.com
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Home Linked to Ben Silverman Sells for Early $30 Million

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

Spoleto Drive property sells for over $4,000 per square foot By Dolores Quintana Producer Ben Silverman has sold his Pacific...

News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Boy Scouts Host 75th Annual Christmas Tree Lot

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
events, Holiday, Video

Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica

Kitten P-112. Photo: NPS / Jeff Sikich.
News

Biologists Discover Litter of Mountain Lions in Santa Monica Mountains

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

Two new adult female mountain lions also discovered in Santa Susana Mountains Biologists have announced a new kitten litter and...

