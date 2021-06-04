The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners have awarded Over $8.8M to Ford E.C., Inc. for the creation of the George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon is Prepping for Landscaping
Group of Westside Residents Taking on Homelessness Crisis
June 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
West LA Homeless fundraising to place two caseworkers in West LA- area By Sam Catanzaro A grassroots group of local...
Person Rescued After Falling Over 150 Foot Cliff in Topanga
June 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A person was transported to a local hospital after falling 150 feet over a cliff in the Palisades Fire burn...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening
“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Cherry Season
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Palisades Gas Station Redevelopment Update
This Pacific Palisades gas station may soon look different and stop doing automotive services. Learn more in this video made...
PPCC to Fundraise, Retain Counsel in Opposition to Will Rogers Beach Housing Proposal
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council approves raising funds for legal expense, retain counsel in opposition of use of housing proposal By...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi Featured in New York Times: Palisades Today – June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Street Racing and Overnight RVs Top Concerns for PCH Task Force...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
City Council Votes to Study Bringing Temporary Shelter to Will Rogers Beach
May 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
Palisades Fire 100 Percent Contained
May 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD announces full containment of fire Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has announced the full...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
