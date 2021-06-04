George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon is Prepping for Landscaping

The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners have awarded Over $8.8M to Ford E.C., Inc. for the creation of the George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
