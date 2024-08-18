George Wolfberg Park to PCH Trail Info Session Scheduled

Residents Can Gain Insights Into the Project

Palisades residents interested in learning more about the upcoming trail that will connect George Wolfberg Park to the Pacific Coast Highway are invited to attend an information session.

The session will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Palisades Branch Library, located at 861 Alma Real Dr., Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. The event offers residents the opportunity to gain insights into the project and share their feedback.

in News, Upbeat
