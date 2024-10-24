George Wolfberg Park Victorious at LA Architectural Awards

The 46-Acre Park, Which Opened in December 2022 After Decades of Community Advocacy, Was Celebrated for Its Thoughtful Design

Pacific Palisades’ George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon has been awarded the prestigious Chairman’s Award at the 54th annual Los Angeles Architectural Awards, recognizing innovative projects that advance Los Angeles’ design legacy and promote community well-being.

The 46-acre park, which opened in December 2022 after decades of community advocacy, was celebrated for its thoughtful design, which stabilizes steep slopes and restores natural habitat in the canyon. The City of Los Angeles’ Architectural Division and Geotechnical Engineering Division, along with Marrs Services, led the project to buttress the canyon’s unstable slopes and install an advanced drainage system to prevent landslides, while also creating a riparian habitat for the community to enjoy.

“This year’s honorees reflect how architecture can build vibrant, inclusive spaces that serve the public good,” said Los Angeles Business Council (LABC) President Mary Leslie. “From reimagined parks like George Wolfberg Park to other projects across the city, these designs foster progress and enhance community life.”

The annual LA Architectural Awards celebrate projects that contribute to Los Angeles’ role as a creative capital. Over four dozen projects were recognized this year, with winners selected by a jury of architects, developers, and industry experts. The awards highlight the intersection of design, community impact, and sustainability in architecture.

George Wolfberg Park offers scenic trails that stretch from the Palisades Recreation Center to the Pacific Coast Highway, with views of the Pacific Ocean and interpretive signs highlighting the area’s history and ecosystem. It stands as the largest city park in Pacific Palisades, designed for passive recreation like hiking, biking, and picnicking.