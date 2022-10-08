Geraldine Gilliland Sells Malibu Home for $18 Million to Kyrie Irving’s Father

Photo: Chad Jones Photography.

Rancho Chiquita sold to Drederick Irving

Author and chef Geraldine Gilliland has sold her home in Malibu for $18 million after a year of waiting as reported by The Dirt. The home now has another famous owner, Drederick Irving, the father of Kyrie Irving and a former professional basketball player. Gilliand owned the property for over 20 years. 

The home, dubbed Rancho Chiquita, had been used as a wedding and party site as well as for a location for filming the reality competition show “The Voice” as well as a dog rescue. 

The estate is a gated compound with a hacienda-styled house with a stucco and terracotta roof and 6,700 square feet of living space on two floors. You can find exposed wood beam ceilings, Saltillo tiling and hardwood floors within. On the main floor, there is a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, wine storage within an eat-in island, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and a fireplace. The home has arched doorways and clerestory windows. The estate sits on a 225-acre parcel of land and comes with gorgeous views of the ocean and the mountains nearby. 

The home has two different wings and the bedrooms are separated from the main area of the house. One master has an ocean view, fireplace with a separate sitting room, patio, a cedar-lined walk-in closet, loft space, a luxury bathroom attached to a terrace and a spa. The two other main-level bedrooms open out to the outdoor palapa. The lower level holds guest and staff suites, an office, a kitchenette and a living room. 

The outdoor area has an infinity pool, another spa, an outdoor kitchen with a bar, and a lawn that can hold 250 guests. The grounds have a separate service entrance, an event staging area, a motor court, three car garage, and another overflow parking area that can hold 20 additional vehicles.

